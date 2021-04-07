The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Cancer discovery could help revitalize non-toxic treatment

The research successfully laid out why the immunotherapy treatments - thet target ovarian, colon and triple-negative breast cancer - succeeded in lab tests, but flopped in human trials.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 7, 2021 09:12
Petri dishes are pictured in an unknown location in a Cancer Research UK laboratory on an unknown date. (photo credit: CANCER RESEARCH UK/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Petri dishes are pictured in an unknown location in a Cancer Research UK laboratory on an unknown date.
(photo credit: CANCER RESEARCH UK/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Researchers at the University of Virginia published a new study that could revitalize once-promising treatments that help treat solid cancer tumors, the university announce on Monday.
The research successfully laid out why the immunotherapy treatments - they target ovarian, colon and triple-negative breast cancer - succeeded in lab tests, but flopped in human trials.
Jogender Tushir-Singh, of the UVA School Medicine’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, who led the study, states that the new findings could help restart human trials after new success in lab models.
“So far, researchers and protein engineers around the globe, including our research group, were focused on super-charging and super-activating tumor cell-death receptor targeting antibodies in the fight against cancer," said Tushir-Singh. "Here at UVA, we took a comprehensive approach to harness the power of the immune system to create dual-specificity and potentially clinically effective oncologic therapeutics for solid tumors."
“Our findings also have significant potential to improve further the clinical efficacy of currently FDA-approved PD-L1 targeting antibodies in solid tumors, particularly the ones approved for deadly triple-negative breast cancer,” Tushir-Singh added.
Scientists originally developed an approach that selectively uses antibodies to target cancer cells surface called death receptor-5 (DR5). The treatment has previously been successful in clinical trials in the past, effectively reducing tumor size in animal trials.
However, whenever the treatment reached human clinical trials "these antibodies consistently failed to improve survival in patients."
Tushir-Singh, and his team, found that the "anti-DR5 antibody approaches unintentionally triggered biological processes that suppress the body’s immune response," the university explained in a statement, allowing the cancer cells to bypass the treatment and continue growing.
The research shares findings that could restore the efficacy of the treatment by combating the biological process, which so far has proved successful in shrinking tumors and improving survival in lab mice.
“We would like to see these strategies in clinical trials, which we strongly believe have huge potential in solid tumors,” Tushir-Singh said. “Our findings are extraordinary: Along with the translational impact, our work also explains, after more than 60 years of research in the field, why most approaches targeting apoptosis [cell death] have not done well in clinical trials and ultimately develop resistance to therapies.”


Tags health cancer science research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by