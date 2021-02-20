Cell therapy co. Gamida Cell announces USD 75 m. financing

The funding is from the sale of exchangeable senior notes and is expected to provide Gamida Cell funding into the second half of 2022.

Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy that improves bone marrow transplants which recently completed phase three trials. GDA-201 is a treatment in development for hematologic and solid tumors. It is in phase one of development.

The funding "enables us to capitalize on positive phase three clinical results generated from omidubicel and to fund the key activities required to bring this therapy forward to patients,” said CEO Julian Adams.

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy company working to develop and commercialize cures for blood cancers and blood diseases.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this financing to Gamida Cell, to meaningfully advance their vision of developing cures for blood cancers and serious hematological diseases,” said Co-Chief Investment Officer of Highbridge Capital Management Jonathan Segal.

"We are also excited about the potential for GDA-201 to be an important therapy and leader in the emerging field of NK cell therapy," Segal went on to say.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}