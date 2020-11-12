The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus patients at increased risk of mental illnesses - study

Patients with no prior history of mental illnesses were found to have an increased likelihood of receiving psychiatric diagnosis.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 17:24
SOME ESTIMATES say more than 300 million people throughout the world suffer from major depression. (photo credit: GENETIKA)
SOME ESTIMATES say more than 300 million people throughout the world suffer from major depression.
(photo credit: GENETIKA)
Patients infected with the coronavirus can suffer from numerous side effects, both physiological and psychiatric, according to a new study published Monday in the academic journal The Lancet.
While experts have widely anticipated that there would be side effects targeting mental health, they haven't been accurately measured.
However, one new study sought to analyze this, and attempted to determine if COVID-19 could trigger adverse psychiatric diagnoses or if mental illnesses could put one at a higher risk of catching the virus.
Titled "Bidirectional associations between COVID-19 and psychiatric disorder: retrospective cohort studies of 62 354 COVID-19 cases in the USA," the study took advantage of the TriNetX Analytics Network, a global network that captures the anonymous data from health care records in the US and totaling nearly 70 million patients, and analyzed 62,354 coronavirus cases. And based on their findings, COVID-19 cases with no history of mental illness were, in fact, around 18.1% more likely to be diagnosed with one within 14 to 90 days. Most commonly, these diagnoses included anxiety disorders, dementia and insomnia.
Meanwhile, those with a history of psychiatric diagnoses were also shown to have a higher risk of being diagnosed with COVID-19. However, as indicated in the study, physically health risks and other socioeconomic factors were not taken into consideration, and it is possible that this could play a role.
It is also noted that many with mental health issues also have higher mortality rates from COVID-19, as detailed in an August study published on medRxiv. This, according to the study, could be due to many possible factors, one of which being the fact that mental illnesses are generally associated with unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as smoking and consumption of alcohol, as well as low socioeconomic status, both of which would be tied to a worse prognosis.
The numerous risks posed by psychiatric diagnoses together with COVID-19 also presents significant challenges for healthcare workers, researchers and policymakers, particularly as mental health services are suffering due to the pandemic. As detailed in early October by the World Health Organization (WHO), “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide while the demand for mental health is increasing.”
Israel is not exempt from these challenges, either. As the Health Ministry reported Wednesday, the country has seen a 71.2% increase in referrals of patients with serious suicidal thoughts during the second wave compared to the first wave. In addition, the organizations responsible for helping with suicide prevention, especially among new immigrants, have been severely underfunded, with the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee chair MK David Bitan saying that the Health Ministry has failed to transfer NIS 17 million of funds for this purpose.
This is especially troubling for the younger demographic, as suicide is the No. 1 cause of death for those under the age of 24 even before the pandemic hit.
One possible way of combatting this is a new innovative system developed by researchers from Technion-Institute of Technology and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to detect the early onset of suicidal thoughts and tendencies, but it remains to be seen how it can be implemented.
Maayan Hoffman, Hannah Brown and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Mental Health Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by