Archaeologists discovered a 2,200-year-old pyramid, rare papyri in a Judean Desert excavation

An excavation in the Judean Desert unearthed a massive 2,200-year-old pyramid-shaped structure, alongside ancient papyri, weapons, tools, and fabrics, is being unearthed in what experts are calling one of the richest archaeological excavations in the area.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Heritage Ministry, which are jointly leading the dig north of Nahal Zohar, say the findings date to the Hellenistic period, when the Ptolemies and Seleucids ruled the land of Israel. The project, now open to public volunteers, is part of a broader eight-year effort to rescue endangered antiquities in the region from looters and natural degradation.

“This pyramidal structure we discovered is huge and made of hand-hewn stones, each weighing hundreds of kilograms,” said IAA excavation directors Matan Toledano, Dr. Eitan Klein, and Amir Ganor. “Already in the first excavation week, the volunteers found written historical documents, exceptional bronze vessels and remains of ancient furniture, which thanks to the desert climate were preserved in amazing condition.”

Excavation directors said that the discovery has changed Israel's historical record. Volunteers working at the excavation north of Nahal Zohar (credit: Emil Aljam, Antiquities Authority)

Among the artifacts recovered so far are Greek papyrus scrolls, bronze coins bearing the faces of Ptolemaic rulers and Antiochus IV, and wooden tools. The structure itself sits above what appears to be an ancient way station, possibly used along a trade route moving salt and bitumen from the Dead Sea to Mediterranean ports.

The site had previously been assumed to date back to the First Temple period, but current findings suggest it was built centuries later, raising new questions about its original purpose. “Is this a guard tower for a major commercial route? A monumental grave or ceremonial landmark?” the directors asked. “It is an enthralling historical mystery – and to our delight, the public coming to volunteer in the excavation are our partners in uncovering the answers.”

The Nahal Zohar dig is part of a sweeping Judean Desert project led by the IAA’s Robbery Prevention Unit, which has surveyed 180 kilometers of cliffs and identified roughly 900 caves. The operation has uncovered thousands of rare items in recent years – including ancient scrolls, weapons, leather goods, and coins – often using rope access, drones, and cutting-edge documentation tools.

"The discoveries are exciting and even emotional, and their significance for archaeological and historical research is enormous," said Eli Escusido, Director of the IAA. "Right now, just before Passover and with the onset of Spring, I invite the people of Israel to come and participate! In such a challenging time, a few days of discovery in the Judean Desert offer a connective and uplifting experience for everyone."

The excavation is expected to continue for another three weeks, with volunteers invited to join the effort. An organized camp has been set up to accommodate participants, complete with meals, water, and nightly archaeology lectures.