World leaders congratulate Israel's new Prime Minister Lapid

World leaders and Jewish diaspora organizations congratulate Israel's new prime minister.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JULY 1, 2022 14:55

Updated: JULY 1, 2022 14:56
Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid, June 30, 2022. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid, June 30, 2022.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Yair Lapid officially became Israel's new prime minister starting on Friday at midnight. Below is a list of reactions from world leaders and organizations to Israel's new leader.

United States

US President Joe Biden congratulated the new prime minister, while also thanking outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett "for your friendship over the past year. I look forward to seeing you both in July to celebrate the unbreakable US-Israel partnership." Lapid thanked Biden, and said that he also looks forward "to welcoming you to Israel and strengthening the unique alliance between us."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated Lapid, saying that he "looks forward to continuing to work closely with Prime Minister Lapid to bolster all aspects of the enduring US-Israel partnership and to counter shared threats." Like Biden, Blinken also recognized Bennett for "his leadership as Israel’s premier over the past year and thank him for his continued efforts as Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Religious Affairs."

Bennett responded to Biden by saying that he "looks forward to seeing [him] soon, here in our eternal capital Jerusalem."

Jewish Diaspora organizations

The American Jewish Committee "extends [their] heartfelt congratulations to @YairLapid on assuming the role of Prime Minister of Israel," in a tweet shortly after Lapid took the mantle.

Official portrait of Yair Lapid as Prime Minister of Israel. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO) Official portrait of Yair Lapid as Prime Minister of Israel. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) said that they "look forward to working with the incoming prime minister -- with whom we have a longstanding relationship.

"We pledge to continue to nurture and develop these ties and to work together to strengthen the special bond between Israel and North American Jewry," the organization said.

India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in both English and Hebrew, extending his "warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continuing to further our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations."

Modi also thanked Bennett for "being a true friend of India. I cherish our fruitful interactions and wish you success in your new role."

United Kingdom

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that she is "looking forward to working" with Lapid.

Guatemala

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei congratulates Lapid and "wishes him great success during his term as head of government in Israel. Guatemala is an ally; I know we will continue strengthening the historical ties of brotherhood and cooperation that bind our nations."

Lithuania

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte congratulated her Israeli counterpart, wishing him "all the success and keeping Israel strong."

"Lithuania and Israel are close friends, and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our friendship that is based on shared values."



