Scottish police make three arrests over protests following queen's death

Two people were arrested and charged with breaching the peace, a third person arrested has not been charged yet.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 19:23
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020. (photo credit: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO/FILE PHOTO)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020.
(photo credit: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO/FILE PHOTO)

Scottish police said they had made three arrests in Edinburgh relating to breaches of the peace - causing a disturbance - on Sunday and Monday as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was moved around the city.

Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.

So far, her death has seen hundreds of thousands of mourners line the streets to view her hearse as it travels around the country, mostly drawing tears, applause or somber reflection.

What were the arrests?

A 22-year-old woman, who had been pictured holding an anti-monarchy sign, and a 74-year-old man who was arrested separately on Sunday were charged with breaching the peace.

People line the street as the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth passes through the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022. (credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS) People line the street as the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth passes through the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022. (credit: HANNAH MCKAY/ REUTERS)

The third, a 22-year-old man arrested on Monday along the route of the procession of the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, has yet to be charged.

Reuters could not verify the circumstances around any of the arrests.

On Monday, footage of a hearse carrying the queen's coffin, followed on foot by her children, showed one protester heckling her son Prince Andrew, before being pulled from the crowd by a man. He was then separated from the crowd by police officers.



Tags scotland Queen Elizabeth arrest England Queen Prince Andrew King Charles
