Norway police say 6 Russians suspected of surveillance arrested last week

Police said last week they had arrested a Russian-Israeli man a at border checkpoint with drones in his car on Thursday.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 14:48
Norwegian flags flutter at Karl Johans street in Oslo, Norway May 31, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Norwegian flags flutter at Karl Johans street in Oslo, Norway May 31, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Norwegian police revealed on Monday that they had arrested four Russians on suspicion of illegally photographing classified facilities last week, days before they caught two other Russians allegedly in possession of drones.

Norway has ramped up security in recent weeks following a number of drone sightings close to its oil and gas infrastructure and in response to the September 26 leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines off the costs of Sweden and Denmark.

"We're seeing the consequences of the new security situation in Norway," Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl told a news conference. "We can't rule out further cases."

"We're seeing the consequences of the new security situation in Norway."

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl

Russian-Israeli arrest

Police said last week they had arrested a Russian-Israeli man a at border checkpoint with drones in his car on Thursday, and another Russian found flying a drone and in possession of cameras at an airport in the Arctic town of Tromsoe on Friday.

Swedish army members drive a an infantry fighting vehicle as part of military exercise called ''Cold Response 2022'', gathering around 30,000 troops from NATO member countries plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Setermoen in the Artic Circle, Norway, March 25 2022. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS) Swedish army members drive a an infantry fighting vehicle as part of military exercise called ''Cold Response 2022'', gathering around 30,000 troops from NATO member countries plus Finland and Sweden, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Setermoen in the Artic Circle, Norway, March 25 2022. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

A statement from Nordland county police on Monday revealed the earlier arrests of three men and one woman on October 11. It said cameras and extensive photographic material had been seized from their car, but no drones were found.

A court on October 14 gave police permission to hold the four suspects in custody for one week.



