Did Russia's manpower exhaust itself?

Russia has been reinforcing its forces west of the Dnipro River reservists, according to UK Intelligence.

Despite that, Russia's companies on the west bank of the Dnipro River have had an extremely low level of manning, with companies previously consisting of around 100 men now only consisting between six to eight soldiers.

This comes after the Russian draft, which resulted in the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists. Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that 300,000 people have been drafted, with around a quarter of them already being sent to fight in Ukraine.

Additionally, the Russian ground forces in Ukraine started to transition to a "long-term, defensive posture" in the last weeks. This is the Russian reaction to the reality of the manpower issues the Russian army has been suffering from, with its undermined, poorly trained forces.

The UK intelligence asses that the Russian forces can only sustain defensive operations.

Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation attend a ceremony before departure for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

The Ukrainian assessment

Russian forces in Kherson are being reinforced with people who were drafted in the recent mobilization and that the Russian forces are preparing for street clashes in the strategic city, Ukraine's defense ministry has said.

General Major Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that "Russia is strengthening Kherson with recruits who have recently mobilized. They will probably be used as cannon fodder.”