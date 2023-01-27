The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Iranian media reacts to Jerusalem attack, highlights “martyrdom”

Iran’s Tasnim News reported celebrations in East Jerusalem, across the West Bank, Gaza and even in Yemen after the deadly attack in Jerusalem.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 23:57
Palestinians celebrate following Jerusalem's shooting attack, in Gaza City January 27, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinians celebrate following Jerusalem's shooting attack, in Gaza City January 27, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Iran’s Tasnim News, which is considered close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, portrayed the terror attack as a possible revenge for the clashes in Jenin in which nine Palestinians were killed in clashes between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli forces. Iran’s Fars News also reported about the attack but was more general in its discussion. 

Tasnim said the “operation” may be related to the clashes in Jenin. It adds that Israel is concerned about more incidents happening. The report says “so far, at least eight Zionists have been killed and five others have been injured. Some sources have announced the number of injured Zionists at 12…The latest news indicates that the person responsible for the big operation against the occupiers in the occupied Jerusalem has been martyred. This young fighter continued to shoot until the moment of his martyrdom.” 

The report went on to claim that there had been “resistance” in Hebron in the wake of the clashes in Jenin. “Palestinian sources reported shooting at the soldiers of the occupying regime at the entrance of Beit Ummar north of Hebron.”

It claimed also that Palestinians threw “explosive devices” towards a “Zionist military post” near Jenin. Jenin is in the northern West Bank and Hebron in the south.

Palestinian celebrations

The Iranian Tasnim report also discussed the “joy of the Palestinian people after the great resistance operation in the occupied Jerusalem.” It claimed that there were celebrations in Shuafat and Isawiya in Jerusalem and also in Gaza. Hamas also praised the attack, according to the report. “Tariq Ezzeddin, the spokesman of the [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad Movement, also pointed out: We congratulate this operation and emphasize that the enemy only understands the language of force.” Most of the recent clashes in Jenin have been between Israeli security forces and Islamic Jihad. 

The logo of Iran's Tasnim News Agency. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The logo of Iran's Tasnim News Agency. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iran’s media also quoted the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine as congratulating the perpetrator of the attack in Jerusalem. Iran’s media said that the US response to the attack shows “Washington's continued support for the occupiers of the Palestinian land and commitment to their security.” 

There is apparently regional pro-Iranian celebrations in the wake of the terror attack. The Tasnim report claimed that the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen also “congratulated the Palestinian resistance youth in occupied Jerusalem.” 

Al-Mayadeen media, which is considered pro-Iran and pro-Hezbollah, also celebrated the terror attack, with numerous stories on its home page several hours after the attack. It highlighted various statements by Palestinian groups supporting the attack. The website had been discussing what “confrontation strategy” was needed in Jenin against Netanyahu’s government.

The same report mentioned the Houthi’s statement backing attacks on Israel and “blessing” the attack. That report also said that mourning in Jenin for the clashes on Thursday, had turned into “celebrations” after news of the Friday night attack became known. The report also claimed Israel was “afraid” and had feared this kind of attack. 



Tags Iran Jerusalem yemen hezbollah iran Terror Attack houthi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by