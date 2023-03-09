The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia to host Iran, Syria and Turkey diplomats for meeting on Syria

Since 2016, Russia has been encouraging a process that brings together Russia, Iran and Turkey.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 19:21
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019 (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russia will host the deputy foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria and Iran for a meeting next week, according to reports coming out of Ankara. This is an important meeting because it is yet another sign of Syria being drawn into the mix of ministerial meetings. Since 2016, Russia has been encouraging a process, named after Astana in Kazakhstan, that brings together Russia, Iran and Turkey for this purpose.

The Astana process was designed by Russia to exclude the United States. Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 and has backed the Syrian regime ever since. Iran has been involved in the war-torn country for many years, backing the regime as well and moving weapons through Syria to Hezbollah.

After the US pulled back from its threats to attack Syria in 2013 over its use of chemical weapons, Russia stepped in to make sure the regime would survive. Today, the Syrian regime is thriving on new normalization in the Arab region, with recent visits to Oman and numerous hostings of diplomats from the Gulf.

Russia’s goal now is to raise the profile of the Syrian regime with hopes that this can lead to a Turkish reconciliation with Damascus. Turkey has backed Syrian rebel groups over the course of the Syrian civil war. In recent years, it has sought to use those groups as proxies to fight Kurdish groups in Syria.

The US plays a key role in Syria as well, backing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Russia’s goal is to make sure the US loses out in Syria – and hopes that Iran and Turkey will help it in that process. The Syrian meeting also comes as Russia has increased its attacks in Ukraine.

A MAKESHIFT refugee camp in Suruc on the Turkey, Syria border (credit: JONATHAN SPYER)A MAKESHIFT refugee camp in Suruc on the Turkey, Syria border (credit: JONATHAN SPYER)

Turkey hosts Iran's foreign minister

Turkey also recently hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. According to a report from Al-Arabiya, “[Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mavlut] Cavusoglu said Abdollahian wanted to join the talks between Turkey, Syria and Russia, and Turkey happily agreed.”

Turkey stands in opposition to the American role in Syria and recently summoned US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake to reprimand the US for a visit by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to eastern Syria.

“Astana is the only surviving format [to address] Syria. We are planning a meeting between the four foreign ministers,” Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Amir-Abdollahian. This means that Turkey and Iran are interested in working more closely with Russia. Meanwhile, Turkey is heading to elections in May and has suffered a massive earthquake, so it is not clear if Ankara will change its Syria policy before then.

It remains to be seen if the meeting with Russia will increase ties between Syria’s regime and Turkey. Recently, Iran and the Syrian regime slammed Israel for what they claimed was an airstrike on Aleppo Airport.

Turkey and Israel have begun to reconcile relations in the last year. However, regarding Syria, it is not entirely clear how Turkey wants to work with Russia and Iran on issues and whether Ankara will change its Syria policy.



Tags Iran Syria Turkey Russia
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by