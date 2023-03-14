The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Polish court rules activist guilty of helping terminate pregnancy

Along with Malta, Poland's anti-abortion laws are among the most restrictive in Europe, allowing for termination only in specific circumstances.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 18:42

Updated: MARCH 14, 2023 18:43
Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in New Mexico (photo credit: REUTERS)
Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in New Mexico
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A Warsaw court handed a community service sentence to Polish activist Justyna Wydrzynska on Tuesday, saying she was guilty of providing pregnancy termination pills, in a landmark case over abortion rights in the predominantly Catholic country.

Along with Malta, Poland's anti-abortion laws are among the most restrictive in Europe, allowing for termination only in the event of incest, rape or a risk to the mother's health. Helping a woman obtain an abortion is also illegal.

Wydrzynska said in court that she had sent pills to a woman who was a victim of domestic violence, according to the Facebook page of the pressure group Abortion Dream Team, of which she is a member.

Calling an abortion helpline

The woman had called an abortion line asking for help with terminating her pregnancy. Activists referred Wydrzynska to the case, after which she mailed drugs she already had at home to her. When the woman's partner found out, he called the police, who intercepted the pills.

Demonstrators block a street during an anti-government protest in Warsaw, Poland (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)Demonstrators block a street during an anti-government protest in Warsaw, Poland (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

"The pills which I had for my personal use and which I had sent to Ania are the safest way to terminate a pregnancy in Poland at the moment," Wydrzynska was quoted saying by the pressure group.

"I didn't want Ania to risk her life by taking dangerous steps since a solution is so easy and medically safe."

Rights group Amnesty International and campaigners say the case is the first of its kind in Europe.

"Her prosecution sets a dangerous precedent for the targeting of human rights defenders in Poland who are working to advance reproductive rights and challenge Poland’s de facto ban on abortion," Keina Yoshida, Senior Legal Adviser at the Center for Reproductive Rights said in a statement.



Tags poland health women domestic violence abortion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by