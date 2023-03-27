Putin claims West wants to create new Nazi-era 'Axis' power alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western nations of attempting to build a modern-day Axis power alliance, Russian state media reported. This accusation came after months of the United States and its allies in Europe pouring tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment into Kyiv's war efforts against the Russian invasion which began in February 2022.

In a statement made during an interview with a Russian broadcast network, Putin claimed that the financial contributions of the US and other Western nations to Kyiv's artillery stock would not enough to deter Russian forces. Putin then claimed that Western powers ultimately aspired to "creating a new Axis of power," similar to the WWII-era alliance between Nazi Germany, Italy, and Japan.

In an interview with Russia-24, a state-run broadcasting company, Putin proclaimed that NATO was strategically planning a concept to create a modern-day version of the same concept.

Putin's claims also included those that newly-formed military relations between the UK and Japan were built to threaten China's military powers. China has become a strong ally of Russia in recent months, although official reports indicate that they are not in a military alliance.

Continuing the World War 2 comparisons, Putin told the Russian media source "That is why Western analysts themselves are saying that the West is starting to build a new axis, similar to the one that was created back in the 30s by the fascist regimes in Germany and Italy, and militaristic Japan."

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

Putin's critique of Japan has come shortly after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he would visit Kyiv.

Japan has, based on reports, not provided the same level of support for Ukraine as other nations. However, after Japan and the United States came out with a joint statement: "We state unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the Japanese Prime Minister should ritually disembowel himself.

Medvedev also accused Kishida of betraying "the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki" in reference to Japan joining the United States in the condemnations.

Putin has often called on the global events of the 1930s when discussing Ukrainian adversaries. When attempting to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it was described as a mission against Nazism.

"From the point of view of the logic of those who provoked this conflict and are trying to preserve it at any cost, [the supply of weapons] is probably the right decision. But in my opinion, this will only lead to a greater tragedy," continued Putin.

Russia has often attempted to reorient discussion of the conflict in a way that paints opponents, of their on-going invasion, as prejudiced. Russia accused the United States of "Russophobia" when criticized for illegally kidnapping Ukrainian children and deporting them to Russia.

"Statements about the forcible confiscation of Ukrainian passports are poor quality Western disinformation," Putin added.

Military support to Ukraine

In recent months, many countries have begun sharing military resources with Ukraine.

In February 2023, the United States promised to send Ukraine a military package valued at $2.2 billion. The package included 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Before this package, the Jerusalem Post reported that the United States had sent $21.3 billion in security assistance.

The United States also pledged to send a Patriot missile system to repel Russian missile and drone attacks. In January 2023, the United Kingdom promised the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Other countries, like Germany, have also made significant pledges to support Ukraine.

However, Russia has not been without foreign support as it has received weapons from Iran.