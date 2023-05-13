Two Israelis go missing in Turkey, are located hours later in hospital

Two Israelis were found in a hospital in Turkey after disappearing on Saturday night in Istanbul, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The brother of one of the men had asked for help on social media after his brother and his friend didn't show up for their flight on Saturday.

"My brother and his friend Liel Revach and Bar Pilas were supposed to board a flight back to Israel this morning," wrote Revach's brother Oshri on Facebook on Saturday. "They left their hotel in Istanbul yesterday at around 1 a.m. and never returned. The security cameras in the hotel were checked, and there's no record of them returning to the hotel. Their suitcases are still in the hotel, and they didn't make it to the flight. Their phones are out of service since last night including on WhatsApp."

Oshri later updated the post to say that the two men had been found.

Where were they found?

The Foreign Ministry told Maariv that they and the consulate were aware of the situation and worked with the local authorities to try and locate the two missing men who were found in the hospital.

The two men had seemingly gotten into a fight and been beaten up, leading to them needing medical attention.