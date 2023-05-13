The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two Israelis go missing in Turkey, are located hours later in hospital

The two Israeli men had seemingly been beaten up in a fight, leading to them needing medical attention.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 16:44
A street view in Istanbul (photo credit: NERIA BARR)
Two Israelis were found in a hospital in Turkey after disappearing on Saturday night in Istanbul, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The brother of one of the men had asked for help on social media after his brother and his friend didn't show up for their flight on Saturday.

"My brother and his friend Liel Revach and Bar Pilas were supposed to board a flight back to Israel this morning," wrote Revach's brother Oshri on Facebook on Saturday. "They left their hotel in Istanbul yesterday at around 1 a.m. and never returned. The security cameras in the hotel were checked, and there's no record of them returning to the hotel. Their suitcases are still in the hotel, and they didn't make it to the flight. Their phones are out of service since last night including on WhatsApp."

Oshri later updated the post to say that the two men had been found.

Where were they found?

The Foreign Ministry told Maariv that they and the consulate were aware of the situation and worked with the local authorities to try and locate the two missing men who were found in the hospital.

Turkish police officers wearing face masks, with the Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia, now a museum, in the background, patrol at touristic Sultanahmet Square following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 5, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)Turkish police officers wearing face masks, with the Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia, now a museum, in the background, patrol at touristic Sultanahmet Square following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 5, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

The two men had seemingly gotten into a fight and been beaten up, leading to them needing medical attention.



Tags Turkey hospital Israelis Missing person
