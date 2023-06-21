The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Investigation uncovers global network of sadistic monkey torture

The investigation included BBC journalists going undercover in one of the torture groups on Telegram. At least 20 people are now under investigation, including three women who have been arrested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 00:59
Macaque at Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali, Indonesia (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Macaque at Sacred Monkey Forest, Bali, Indonesia
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

An investigation by the BBC has uncovered a "global network of sadistic monkey torture" after aggressive videos of people abusing and killing baby monkeys surfaced on social media.

The torture ring reportedly began on YouTube and then continued in private groups on encrypted messaging app Telegram, according to a report published Monday that followed a year-long inquiry. The World Service said it discovered hundreds of people around the world, including in the United States and United Kingdom, paid Indonesians "to torture and kill baby long-tailed macaques" on camera.

The investigation included BBC journalists going undercover in one of the torture groups on Telegram. At least 20 people are now under investigation, including three British women who have been arrested. 

Other notable suspects being investigated by the US Department of Homeland Security include Stacey Storey, a grandmother in her 40s from Alabama who the community calls "Sadistic" and a ringleader known as "Mr Ape."  The latter's real name the BBC said they cannot provide for safety reasons.

YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

How did social media respond to the discovery?

The BBC reported that Telegram told the outlet it was "committed to protecting user privacy and human rights such as freedom of speech", adding its moderators "cannot proactively patrol private groups."

Meanwhile, YouTube said "abuse had 'no place' on the platform" and assured it's been "working hard to quickly remove violative content." 



Tags monkey arrest animal abuse abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by