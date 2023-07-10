Israeli missing witness in Biden case talks allegation in video

The missing 57-year-old Israeli Professor Dr. Gal Luft, who has become a key figure in corruption investigations against the US President Joe Biden, has reappeared in a video making accusations against the president, according to the New York Post in an article from July 5.

The 14 minute video, which was obtained by the Post, featured Luft making new allegations against Biden.

Accusations against the Biden family

Luft accused Biden of bribery and of having received payments from individuals with ties to Chinese military intelligence. Luft also claimed that the FBI had a mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC.

He further claimed that Biden attended a meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington DC with his son Hunter and officials from CEFC. This has since been corroborated by a Biden-family associate Rob Walker. In Luft’s claims, he said that CEFC was paying $100,000 a month to Hunter Biden and $65,000 to Jim Biden.

“Over an intensive two-day meeting, I shared my information about the Biden family’s financial transactions with CEFC, including specific dollar figures. I also provided the name of Rob Walker, who later became known as Hunter Biden’s bagman.”

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks at the White House, in April 2023. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

“I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life…” Luft said in the video.

“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda … I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal — only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ’s cover-up, this is exactly what happened.”

“I warned the government about potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 elections… Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?”

Luft is facing charges of conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to Kenya, Libya and the UAE, of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and of making a false statement, all of which he claims to be innocent of.

“The DOJ says I caused a payment of $6,000 a month to former CIA Director James Woolsey in order to put his name on an article I had ghostwritten for the China Daily newspaper … Woolsey had been an adviser to my think tank since 2002 and nothing in the article represented Chinese interests,” Luft said.

“Why am I being indicted … for ghostwriting an innocuous article for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government, when the mother of all FARA cases, the Bidens’ systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments, for which they raked [in] millions, goes unpunished?”

The disappearance of Professor Gal Luft

Luft had been arrested in Cyprus in an attempt to stop him testifying against Biden. However, he skipped bail in April to avoid extradition because he felt he wouldn’t receive a fair trial in New York.

The House Oversight chairman James Comer claimed that Luft remains to be considered a “potential witness,” according to the Post.

Is DOJ trying to silence Dr. Gal Luft from publicly exposing Biden family corruption?The American people deserve the truth and Dr. Luft must have the chance to testify before Congress. pic.twitter.com/7bTv6R8inE — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 9, 2023

Vying for information to be released

Luft has insisted the US government release the minutes of a meeting in Brussels and all evidence that the government claims to have against him.

“Why did the DOJ choose to unseal the indictment on Nov. 1, 2022, the very same week of the midterm elections?” Luft asked.

“Could this have anything to do with the fear that once Republicans gain control over Congress and begin to investigate, [the DOJ] cover-up would be on full display?”