Iran’s president arrives in Zimbabwe

Iran’s president is doing a tour of several African countries. According to Iranian state media reports he arrived in Zimbabwe on Thursday. This is supposedly the last country he will visit.

Iran’s President has been trying to increase Iran’s trade in Africa and also expand relations in South America and elsewhere.

According to Iran’s IRNA pro-regime media Raisi arrived in Zimbabwe and it is “the last and final leg of the three-nation tour of the Iranian president and his accompanying delegation.

” The report said he “departed from the Ugandan capital Kampala on Thursday morning local time. There, he met with his counterpart Yoweri Museveni.” He had signed agreements in Uganda as well.

“Before his departure, the Iranian president met with a group of Ugandan Muslims at Kampala Grand Mosque, which is the biggest in East Africa.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iranian-African ties

Raisi began his African tour early on Wednesday in Kenya where he also met with his counterpart William Ruto. Iranian and Kenyan officials signed several cooperation agreements as well,” the report said. Other reports said the Iranian received a “brotherly” welcome in Zimbabwe.

The country was ruled by Robert Mugabe for many decades and has generally positioned itself as being critical of the West.

Iran seeks to leverage these kinds of histories to portray Iran as a better partner for many African countries. So far Iran has generally failed to increase its influence in most areas of Africa.

However, ties with the BRICS countries help Iran’s image in South Africa and Iranian-backed Hezbollah has ties in West Africa.