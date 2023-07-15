The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Would-be book burner admits: I never had any intention of burning a Torah

The 32-year-old said he had received permission to burn the Jewish texts simply to draw attention to the issue of Sweden allowing people to burn to Quran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2023 20:16
A person who has been given permission by the police for a public gathering to burn a Torah and a Bible outside the Isaeli embassy, holds a Koran in his hand after choosing not to burn the books, according to local media, in Stockholm, Sweden July 15, 2023. (photo credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/MAGNUS LEJHALL/VIA REUTERS)
A person who has been given permission by the police for a public gathering to burn a Torah and a Bible outside the Isaeli embassy, holds a Koran in his hand after choosing not to burn the books, according to local media, in Stockholm, Sweden July 15, 2023.
(photo credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/MAGNUS LEJHALL/VIA REUTERS)

Ahmed Alush, the 32-year-old man from Sweden who received permission on Friday to burn the Torah in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, has admitted that he was just trying to attract attention and never had any intention of burning the holy Jewish texts.

“As a Muslim, I don’t burn books,” he said, speaking to Swedish media, explaining that his goal was simply to the issue.

On Friday, local Swedish police approved the burning of Jewish and Christian texts at a protest on Saturday afternoon, July 15. 

The event, if it were to be held, would come just days after the burning of a Quran outside of a Stockholm mosque, an act which was widely condemned around the world, as well as in Israel.

However, instead of bringing the Jewish scriptures with him to his protest, the lone man arrived with nothing but a lighter, which he threw on the ground as he arrived.

A person who has been given permission by the police for a public gathering to burn a Torah and a Bible outside the Isaeli embassy, holds a Koran in his hand after choosing not to burn the books, according to local media, in Stockholm, Sweden July 15, 2023. (credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/MAGNUS LEJHALL/VIA REUTERS) A person who has been given permission by the police for a public gathering to burn a Torah and a Bible outside the Isaeli embassy, holds a Koran in his hand after choosing not to burn the books, according to local media, in Stockholm, Sweden July 15, 2023. (credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/MAGNUS LEJHALL/VIA REUTERS)

In his speech to the Swedish media, he stressed that burning books would be against his religion and that his intention had been to highlight how “nobody should be doing that.”

Condemnation from Israel and the Jewish Diaspora

Following reports of Alush's intention to burn a Torah on Friday, the act was strongly condemned both by Israeli leaders and Jewish communities in Europe.

“I strongly condemn Swedish authorities’ decision to the burning of the Hebrew Bible in front of the Israeli embassy in its country,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. 

“The State of Israel takes very seriously this shameful decision that harms the most sacred [scripture] of the Jewish people. The holy books of all religions must be respected."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that burning of the Torah, was “a hate crime, a provocation and a serious blow to the Jewish people and its traditions."

“I call on the Swedish authorities to prevent this despicable event and not to allow the burning of a Torah,” Cohen said.

The Foreign Minister said he has spoken with Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman and the Foreign Ministry to do everything possible to prevent “this shameful incident.”

Kulman tweeted, “I utterly condemn the burning of holy books sacred to any religion, as an act of hate and disrespect, that has nothing to do with freedom of expression.”

Zvika Klein and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by