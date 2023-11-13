Sweden's Crown Princess privately visited synagogue as solidarity with Jewish community

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden made a private visit to Stockholm's Great Synagogue on Friday to join the Shabbat prayer service.

Hanna Halpern, the general secretary of the Jewish Assembly, welcomed the royal couple.

Reflecting on the visit, a statement of the Stockholm Jewish community read, "Due to the reported increase in antisemitism around Sweden and the increased threat to Jewish activities, the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel chose to privately visit the Great Synagogue in Stockholm on Friday evening to participate in the Shabbat service."

Great Synagogue of Stockholm (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Significance of the visit

Aron Verständig, President of the Swedish Jewish Communities, expressed his gratitude and the broader significance of this visit.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Monday, he remarked, "Amid the rise in antisemitism in Sweden and in many other places around the world, it was heartwarming to be able to welcome their royal highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to the Great Synagogue of Stockholm where they attended the Kabbalat Shabbat service."