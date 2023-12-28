Pro-Palestinian protestors block roads to JFK, LAX airports

Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered to block the roads leading to JFK Airport in New York City and LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The New York City incident began at 11:00 AM Wednesday when several cars blocked the expressway leading to the major airport and passengers exited their vehicles.

Videos from the scene showed dozens of people linking their hands and blocking traffic on the highway and a service road, forcing travelers to walk to their terminals in the rain with their luggage.

#BREAKING: Multiple roads into JFK Airport have been blocked by by Pro-Palestine protestors causing A travel nightmare ⁰#Queens l #NewYorkCurrently, numerous pro-Palestine protestors are blocking the entrance to John F. Kennedy international Airport in Queens, New York,… pic.twitter.com/aXxWnhpDfF — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 27, 2023

Protestors continued blocking traffic and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans for nearly an hour as police arrived. Some protesters carried banners saying “Right to return home” and “Divest from genocide,” while common chants like "From the River to the Sea" were heard from among the crowd of protestors, the New York Post reported. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are detained by Port Authority police after blocking traffic on the road that leads to John F Kennedy airport (JFK), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in New York City, US. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)

26 arrests were made and traffic was restored, Port Authority police said.

The incident in Los Angeles saw a few dozen protestors block the airport entrance and attempt to block the roadway with cement blocks and other objects.

Videos show police approaching the protestors, leading them to flee. LAPD said an estimated 35 protesters were arrested, according to Fox 11.

Pro-Palestinian protests

Protestors in support of Palestinians across the world have disrupted public order as a means of raising awareness for their cause.

Hundreds of protesters turned out in Manhattan on Christmas Day for a rally where they disrupted tourists and holiday shoppers. Protestors also descended on the homes of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as they celebrated Christmas at home with their families.

Last month, anti-Israel protesters disrupted the Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing their hands to the middle of Sixth Avenue and covering themselves in fake blood.