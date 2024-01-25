Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah vows to continue fight against US

The US carried out airstrikes on Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah on January 24. Now, the terrorist group continues to threaten the US.

According to a report in Iranian Fars News, the group says it will continue to fight the US until the US leaves Iraq. Kataib Hezbollah was once headed by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a wanted terrorist.

The US killed Muhandis in an airstrike in January 2020 alongside IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani.

Hezbollah's fight against US troops continues

The terrorist group now says they will continue to fight US troops in Iraq until the US leaves Iraq. “Our jihad operations against the American invaders will continue until their last soldier leaves Iraq."

Kataib Hezbollah officials slammed the US for attacks on their bases. The group had already targeted the US on January 20. A US soldier runs at a coalition forces forward base near West Mosul, Iraq June 21, 2017 (credit: REUTERS)

The group has long sought to target the US and also Israel. Several years ago the group established a headquarters in Albukamal in Syria on the Iraqi border. It is a key part of the Iranian nexus of groups that includes Hezbollah.

The threats against US forces are not new. Iranian-backed militias such as Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq have long sought to remove the US from Iraq. They has also threatened US forces in Syria and also threatened Israel.