Spain to lobby EU on Palestinian statehood, as UN weighs membership

Spain looks to sway the European Union to support unilateral Palestinian statehood, as Australia gave a nod in its direction and the United Nations Security Council weighs recognizing Palestine as the 194th member of the UN.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to meet with his counterparts from Norway, Ireland, Portugal, Slovenia, and Belgium starting later this week to focus on the EU's position regarding the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, government spokesperson Pilar Alegria told reporters.

"We want to stop the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and help kickstart a political peace process leading to the realization of the two-state solution as early as possible," Alegria said.

Sanchez has previously said he expects Madrid to extend recognition to the Palestinians by July and that he believes there would soon be a "critical mass" within the EU to push several members to adopt the same position.

Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia announced last month they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state. SPAIN'S PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez (left) and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo meet with PA head Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah last week. (credit: ALAA BADARNEH/REUTERS)

Israel says initiative would be "prize for terrorism"

Israel told the four EU countries their initiative would amount to a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the generations-old conflict.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 United Nations member states have recognized Palestinian statehood. Most Western countries, however, have held that such recognition should only come once a final status agreement for two states is in place.

The ten-year absence of a peace process, the Gaza war, and statements by Israeli government officials against Palestinian statehood have swayed some Western countries that unilateral Palestinian statehood recognition might be the best next step.

Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong said Canberra would consider unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, which represents a shift in policy for her country.

In a speech on Tuesday evening, Wong backed comments by Britain's foreign minister David Cameron who has said that recognizing a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations, would make a two-state solution irreversible.

Wong said the international community is discussing Palestinian statehood "as a way of building momentum towards a two-state solution".

"A two-state solution is the only hope to break the endless cycle of violence," she said, speaking at the Australian National University.

Wong, however, ruled out a role for Hamas, which rules Gaza.

"There is no role for Hamas in a future Palestinian state," she said.

Wong said "those who claim recognition is rewarding an enemy" were wrong because Israel's security depends on a two-state solution.

"There is no long-term security for Israel unless it is recognized by the countries of its region," she said.

UNSC refers PA application for full membership

On Monday the United Nations Security Council president referred the Palestinian Authority's application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new members.

Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday afternoon to consider the application, adding that deliberation has to take place this month. Malta is president of the Security Council for April.

"We sincerely hope after 12 years since we changed our status to an observer state, that the Security Council will elevate itself to implementing the global consensus on the two-state solution by admitting the state of Palestine for full membership," Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters after the meeting.

The Palestinian Authority last week formally asked for renewed consideration by the United Nations Security Council of its 2011 application to become a full member of the world body. The Palestinians are a non-member observer state at the United Nations, the same status as the Holy See.

The committee of 15 members first assesses an application to see if it satisfies the requirements for U.N. membership. The application can then either be shelved or put forward for a formal vote in the Security Council. Approval requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., Russia, China, France, or Britain.

"The committee has to deliberate within April," Frazier told reporters ahead of the meeting. The Security Council earlier on Monday met behind closed doors to discuss the letter from the observer state requesting renewed consideration of their application.

Mansour told Reuters last week that the aim was for the council to decide at an April 18 ministerial meeting on the Middle East.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said earlier on Monday that a Palestinian state would be a threat to Israel's national security.

"Granting the Palestinian statehood is not only a blatant violation of the UN Charter, it also violates the fundamental principle that everyone can understand of reaching a solution a lasting solution at the negotiating table," Erdan told reporters.

"The UN has been sabotaging peace in the Middle East for years. But today marks the beginning of the point of no return."