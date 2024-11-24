Norway proposes millions in aid boost for PA, Lebanon, UNRWA in revised budget

The Norwegian government has introduced a proposition to increase funding to the Palestinian Authority, the Lebanese government, and the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, it announced on Friday.

In the statement, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, “The situation in the Middle East is more dangerous than in decades,” and that the Palestinian government is in an “acute financial situation.”

The government revised its 2024 budget, proposing an increase in aid of NOK 176 million ($15,892,222) that will be split proportionally among the Palestinian Authority, Lebanon, and UNRWA.

The NOK 40 million ($3,611868) designated to Lebanon in support of the Syrian and Palestinian refugees amid the ongoing war between the terrorist group Hezbollah and Israel would be in addition to the NOK 370 million ($3,409,786) in aid already given by Norway within the past year.

The government explained that the increased budget for Gaza and Lebanon is intended to finance basic necessities like education, health, food, water, etc.

“It would be a dramatic step backward for the Palestinians and the two-state solution if the Palestinian institutions collapse. It would also undermine the 30-year effort to build the Palestinian state. The international community must do what we can to prevent this from happening,” Eide stated.

Norway to support ICC against Israel

Last week, following the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Norway implied it would abide by this ruling.

"The ICC plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability for serious crimes," Eide stated.

In January, Norway, a top donor to UNRWA, urged countries that have cut funding to the agency to consider the consequences of their actions on the population in Gaza, Eide told Reuters.

The Norwegian government said it would maintain its funding to UNRWA following accusations that some agency staff took part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, in contrast to several other countries that have paused payments.