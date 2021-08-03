The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Blinken to Senate: Confirm antisemitism and religious freedom envoys

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Senate on Monday to confirm his new antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt and religious freedom ambassador Rashad Hussain, citing rising xenophobia

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 3, 2021 07:35
ANTONY J. BLINKEN speaks during his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol, in Washington last week. (photo credit: ALEX EDELMAN/REUTERS)
ANTONY J. BLINKEN speaks during his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol, in Washington last week.
(photo credit: ALEX EDELMAN/REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Senate to confirm the nomination of Rashad Hussain as Ambassador at large for international religious freedom, and Deborah Lipstadt as Special Envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.
Blinken delivered remarks to the press on Monday about the US refugee admissions program "Priority 2" designation for Afghan nationals.
“On Friday, the White House announced two outstanding public servants who - with the consent of the Senate - will be joining our team here at the state department,” he said. “We're eager for Rashad and Deborah to be confirmed and to get to work because this is a critical moment.”
He noted that Rashad Hussain previously served as Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation among other key roles in the Obama administration, and he's currently director for partnerships and global engagement at the national security council.
Speaking about Lipstadt, Blinken said that “She's a scholar of modern Jewish history and Holocaust studies "who fights relentlessly against Holocaust denialism, including in a landmark London trial, when she was sued for libel by a Holocaust denier resulting in an overwhelming victory for Deborah and all those fighting Holocaust denialism.”
“She was also a two-term member of the United States Holocaust Memorial council, and represented our country at the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz,” he added.
Blinken went on to say that in the United States, “as in many parts of the world, we've seen a rise in antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in recent years.”
“This hits painfully close to home,” he continued. “As you know, there was an antisemitic incident here in this building last week,” Blinken said, in a reference to a swastika that was found last week inside an elevator at the State Department building, near the office of the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.
“That was deeply disturbing, not only because it was a deliberate act of hate toward many of our employees, but because this is the State Department and at our best, the state department leads the fight for the dignity and freedom of people everywhere,” he said. “We're resolute in the fight against antisemitism. So that swastika wasn't only a threat directed at Jewish people in this building. It was also an insult to our global mission and our national ideals.”
He added that “there's just one response that we'll make to that kind of hatred and that's to become even more committed to the fight against antisemitism. Deborah and Rashad will help us do that. The investigation into that incident is ongoing. We'll share new information as it becomes available.”
 


Tags religion antisemitism US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by