IDF tweet leads to inaccurate foreign reports of IDF Gaza incursion

One tweet from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit's English language Twitter account caused a ruckus worldwide, as it brought inaccurate reports of an IDF ground forces incursion into the Gaza Strip.
"IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip," the tweet read, leading news sources all over the world to understand that ground troops were currently attacking from inside the Gaza Strip.In Hebrew the tweet is also unclear, but it is more specific. The IDF was announcing massive strikes on Gaza in which ground forces participated through artillery fire, but not the entrance of troops to the strip.Following the tweet, websites of media outlets around the world, including the Washington Post and abc, reported the incursion of IDF ground forces into Gaza.
"Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip as conflict with Palestinian s escalates, Israeli military says," read a Tweet from the Washington Post account.
IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021
"IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip," the tweet read, leading news sources all over the world to understand that ground troops were currently attacking from inside the Gaza Strip.In Hebrew the tweet is also unclear, but it is more specific. The IDF was announcing massive strikes on Gaza in which ground forces participated through artillery fire, but not the entrance of troops to the strip.Following the tweet, websites of media outlets around the world, including the Washington Post and abc, reported the incursion of IDF ground forces into Gaza.
Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip as conflict with Palestinians escalates, Israeli military says https://t.co/Rc9VG9ImE0— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 13, 2021
"Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip as conflict with Palestinian s escalates, Israeli military says," read a Tweet from the Washington Post account.
Israel's military says it has deployed ground troops in Gaza tonight in a serious escalation. Here's the latestThis article is free to read https://t.co/te35RskUUA— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 13, 2021