The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

NASA ISS spacewalk delayed due to debris notification

A NASA spacewalk on the ISS was delayed on Monday evening due to a debris notification.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 10:05
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018. (photo credit: NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 4, 2018.
(photo credit: NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)
A NASA spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna system on the International Space Station (ISS) was delayed on Monday evening, after a debris notification was received.
"The evening of Monday, Nov. 29, NASA received a debris notification for the International Space Station," announced NASA on Tuesday morning. "Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk until more information is available. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk."
The spacewalk was meant to replace an S-band antenna subassembly which transmits low-rate voice and data with flight controllers on the ground. The spacewalk was going to be livestreamed on NASA TV.
When the spacewalk does take place, it is expected to take about six and a half hours.
It is unclear as of yet if the debris in question was generated by a Russian anti-satellite weapons test which took place earlier this month.
NASA astronaut Stephen K. Robinson is anchored to a foot restraint on the International Space Station. (credit: NASA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)NASA astronaut Stephen K. Robinson is anchored to a foot restraint on the International Space Station. (credit: NASA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Earlier this month, the US State Department announced that Russia had "recklessly conducted" an anti-satellite missile test against a Russian satellite, generating thousands of pieces of debris which put the International Space Station and other equipment in orbit at risk.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated at the time that the missile test generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris, as well as hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that "now threaten the interests of all nations."
"In addition, this test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station as well as to other human spaceflight activities," said Price. "Russia's dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long term sustainability of our outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia's claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical. The United States will work with our allies and partners to respond to Russia's irresponsible act."
Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, tweeted that the satellite targeted by Russia was likely the Cosmos-1408, a Soviet Electronic and Signals Intelligence satellite launched in 1982 which stopped working around 1984.
The incident earlier this month caused crew on the ISS to temporarily take shelter at the time. The ISS was reportedly transiting through the debris field as often as once an hour.


Tags Russia international space station space NASA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by