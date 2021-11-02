The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Why is Iran talking oil exports after years of sanctions?

Iran now needs $160 billion of investments in its oil and natural gas industries in the coming years in order to avoid becoming a net importer, the oil minister has said.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 23:37
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi receives the endorsement decree for his presidency from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi receives the endorsement decree for his presidency from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Back in April 2019 the US, then under the Trump administration, said there would be no more exemptions or waivers for Iranian oil sanctions. Then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled the waivers, reports said at the time. The goal was to pressure Iran and drive oil exports to near zero. In August 2020 reports said the US seized Iranian petroleum on ships heading for Venezuela. Several Iranian ships also made it to Venezuela in May and June 2020. UK Royal Marines also briefly detained an Iranian tanker near Gibralter in August 2019.
Fast forward to November 2021. Iran is talking up oil exports again. This comes as Iran has claimed it suffered the threat of a “pirate” attack at sea and after a Wall Street Journal report said earlier this year that Iranian ships had been targeted by Israel on their way to Syria.
Iran now needs $160 billion of investments in its oil and natural gas industries in the coming years, to avoid becoming a net importer, the oil minister has said, according to a report in Iran International. “Javad Owji told a budget planning meeting on Sunday that because of lack of investments in the past, the country is now faced with a stark choice – invest $160 in its oil and gas sector or face declining output and eventually imports of fossil fuels.”
The oil story has front page coverage in Tehran. Accordng to a correspondent of Fars News Agency, the Minister of Oil attended the meeting of the Economic Commission of the parliament, and said in a televised interview explaining the details of the meeting: “I presented the ministry to the members of parliament, while also presenting a report on the sale of oil, oil condensate, exports and domestic sales.”
The situation is much better than in the last years he said. “Good work has been done in this field by using domestic and foreign power and capacity.” The Minister of Oil stated: "Oil purification, and especially oil purification, good measures have been taken in the government to invest in various projects, and good plans have been identified, which will be key soon."
Iran has “plans to invest in oil condensate and gas condensate and to maintain production, as well as to optimize energy consumption and supply of furnace oil and gas oil." The Minister of Oil stated: "With the plans of the Ministry of Oil and the actions of the 13th government, we are looking to increase the refinery capacity in the country, which in the next 4 to 5 years will reach 1.4 million tons per day.”
According to another report at Fars News, Iran is watching closely as the US seeks to discuss Iran oil exports with China. Iran “has imported an average of 800,000 barrels of oil per day over the past three months, more than double the same period last year,” the report says. Iran may be concerned that China, which Iran has signed a 25 year deal with regarding multiple partnerships, could be pressured by the US. Iran is putting on a brave face, arguing that the US has failed in the region.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows during the signing ceremony of a 25-year cooperation agreement, in Tehran on March 27. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows during the signing ceremony of a 25-year cooperation agreement, in Tehran on March 27. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Why might Iran be talking oil and energy exports now? One odd thing is the claim that Iran faces “piracy” threats at sea. In the last months, it is Iran that has been harassing ships at sea. In July an Iranian drone killed two crew on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has also threatened the US and Israel. Tehran sees itself as being in a regional shadow war with Israel, and shipping is part of that conflict, in Iran’s view. At the same time, Iran desperately needs revenues for its energy sector. It needs to repair old infrastructure. Iran also wants to send energy supplies to Lebanon to back Hezbollah. It also sends fuel to Syria. But Iran can’t do all this largesse without also getting some funds. Hezbollah, Syria and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq can’t pay Iran much money. So Iran needs China and other places to export.


Tags Iran United States oil iran and us us iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by