The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Lapid vs. Netanyahu: 2022 election campaigns to begin this week

The latest poll published on Friday had the Likud headed by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu winning 34 seats and Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid winning 22 seats.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 2, 2022 22:14
Israeli foreign minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid walks next to Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the assembly hall for a special session in memory of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, on November 8, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli foreign minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid walks next to Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the assembly hall for a special session in memory of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, on November 8, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel's political parties will begin their elections campaigns this week. According to all of the polls conducted since the elections were announced on June 20, the two largest parties will be the Likud and Yesh Atid. The latest poll published on Friday had the Likud headed by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu winning 34 seats and Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid winning 22 seats.

The opposition leader offered on Friday to receive his monthly security update through military secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, rather than from Lapid himself, in order to "depoliticize" the updates.

Netanyahu has already been receiving updates from Gil since Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government with Lapid was formed in June 2021. This is because the opposition leader reportedly refused to meet with Bennett in the Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu scored a political victory on Thursday when MK Yuli Edelstein announced that he would not run against Netanyahu for the head of the party, after announcing in October that he was planning to do so. It is unclear whether anyone from within his party will challenge him for the party leadership.

In his speech during the debate on the Knesset's dispersal on Thursday, Netanyahu outlined three main platforms for his campaign: The high cost of living, the loss of "national" pride under Bennett and Lapid, and countering Iran.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Another point central to the Likud's campaign will be to show that Lapid will not be able to govern without help from the Arab parties. In an interview with Yediot Ahronot on Friday, Bennett's chief diplomatic advisor Shimrit Meir said that Lapid had intended to give the Joint List an "open check" in return for their support in Knesset votes after the coalition lost its majority in the Knesset.

What's changed for Lapid since 2021's election campaign?

Yesh Atid's campaign will run while Lapid is serving as Prime Minister. The party intends to take full advantage of this, beginning with Lapid hosting US President Joe Biden later this month. The Likud already argued in response to Lapid's first speech as Prime Minister on Saturday night that he was being given unfair press time, and presumably continued to attack Lapid for using his position to his advantage in the election.

Yesh Atid has also held talks with former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, Channel 13 News revealed on June 8. Eisenkot's tenure as head of the IDF is widely viewed as being successful and joining Yesh Atid could provide the party with a significant boost. Eisenkot reportedly is also being courted by Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party.

Lapid in the previous election last year purposely refrained from presenting himself as a candidate for Prime Minister so as not to enable the Likud to use that as fuel for their campaign. As Prime Minister this is now irrelevant and Lapid is expected to run as the leader of the center-left and the anti-Bibi camp.

Another expected change in the Yesh Atid campaign is that it will no longer be willing to give up votes to smaller left-wing parties such as Meretz so as to ensure that they pass the election threshold. Towards the end of last year's election campaign, Lapid encouraged deliberating voters to vote for Meretz. However, as Prime Minister and leader of a party that is polling above 20 seats, Lapid will try to grow as much as possible in order to position his party as a true alternative to the Likud.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid israeli politics Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by