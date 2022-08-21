Israel Elections: Zionist Spirit No. 3 is ex-religious kibbutz leader

Amitai Porat will fill the third spot on the Zionist Spirit list after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, the party confirmed on Sunday.

Porat, 50, served as secretary general of the Religious Kibbutz movement between 2016 and 2021. He is the son of the deceased Hanan Porat, a former MK and one of the leaders of the settler movement "Gush Emunim" which operated in the 1970s and 80s.

Porat was chosen over the leader of the Bayit Yehudi Party, Yossi Brodni. Reports last week said that Brodni and Shaked had been in talks about merging their two parties, but Brodni said on Sunday morning that his party will be running alone.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked holds a press conference with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel at Hamacabia Village in Ramat Gan, on July 27, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Appealing to moderate right-wing Israeli voters ahead of elections

Both Shaked and Hendel are secular, and they were expected to choose a religious figure in the third spot in order to attract religious-Zionist voters.

The choice of Porat indicates that the party will attempt to attract moderate right-wing voters who were disenchanted by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's merger with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, but who do not want to vote for the Likud or the other parties that are farther to the Right, Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit.

The first four candidates on the Zionist Spirit list would then be Shaked, Hendel, Porat and MK Zvi Hauser.

The party has been hovering around the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the total vote since its formation on July 27. In a recent poll published on Friday, the party only received 2.6% of the general vote and did not pass the threshold.