Head of the Har Etzion Yeshiva, Rabbi Yaaqov Medan decided to support Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and the Habayit Hayehudi Party in the upcoming elections. Medan, who is considered to be a leader of the more liberal groups of religious Zionism in Israel, also criticized opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu: "We must not let revenge and hatred dictate us to bury the chance of making a Jewish and Zionistic decision."

Medan asked to begin his letter of endorsement in a “personal note:” “I have all the right reasons in the world to avoid publishing this letter.” He said that many of the people who are close to him advised him not to take any public opinion regarding the upcoming elections, but that he felt he “had,” to write this letter.

He wrote that he “won’t get into the question of which party is more worthy of the support of religious Zionism and the message it wants to promote.” In his view, “both the Religious Zionist Party and the Habayit Hayehudi Party have important virtues.” He also mentioned that they have “disadvantages, like each of us.”

He wrote: “The big question is which party will be the tiebreaker in the threatening tie that we were forced into in all the last election campaigns. This draw may constitute an existential strategic danger, especially at this time of threats against us from Tehran to Jenin.”

Medan explained that the two issues that can affect this election and its results are the vote for the Arab parties on the one hand and if the Habayit Hayehudi Party will receive enough votes to pass the political threshold. The current electoral threshold during Knesset elections is 3.25%. A political party must receive at least 3.25% of the votes in order to gain a seat in the Knesset.

“Assuming that the Habayit Hayehudi Party will not pass the political threshold, there is, in my opinion, a real danger that the parties from the Left will sign an agreement with [political] Arab support… and form a government.” Rabbi Yaaqov Medan

“The price that may be paid in exchange for this support is a price that may call into question the continuation of the State of Israel as a Jewish state,” Medan claimed dramatically and added that “we all agree on the need to give every citizen full rights,” and that “this is not what the discussion is about.” He insisted that “The State of Israel as ‘a state of all its citizens’ and not as a Jewish state,” will be the “demise of the Zionist dream of generations.”

He added that “the danger that a left-wing government will be established with the external support of the Arabs is a real danger and it should keep us alert.”

The Habayit Hayehudi Party hasn’t yet been able to receive enough support in the polls and pass the political threshold. “The mobilization of many of us in favor of Habayit Hayehudi may, according to the polls, result in it passing the threshold.” According to Medan, if this happens, the Habayit Hayehudi party “will be the tiebreaker”.

Medan added that one of the reasons he decided to write this letter was that he wanted to make a point to the Netanuahu family and the supporters of the Likud chairman. He said that he has “a very deep feeling of vindictiveness of those disappointed by the political right-wing [in Israel] during the last elections, and a very deep hatred of the Netanyahu family for Shaked.” He concluded by writing that "We must not let revenge and hatred dictate us to bury the chance of making a Jewish and Zionistic decision."

Medan is a respected leader in the religious Zionist community, and popular lecturer in Tanakh, Gemara and Jewish philosophy. He was a partner in drafting the Gavison-Medan Covenant, a proposed constitution for the State of Israel which is intended to benefit Israel's religious and secular communities simultaneously.

Should rabbis be getting political?

One of the reactions to Medan’s letter was Rabbi Avraham Stav, the son of Tzohar Rabbi’s head Rabbi David Stav and a young opinion leader in the religious Zionist community. “As the days go by, more and more rabbis have been publishing their position regarding the upcoming elections.” He said that it is “a wrong and harmful step.”

Stav explained that the fact that rabbis are publishing their political preferences “is a wrong step,” because “these rabbis usually do not have the tools and the ability to pronounce a clear halachic answer in a complex political arena. It is not that the Torah is disconnected from practical life, yet Maimonides emphasized that God's knowledge should not remain a personal experience, but to lead a person to a life of doing kindness, justice and charity in the nation of Israel.”