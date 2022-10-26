The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid soar to record-high as gap to Netanyahu narrows in latest poll

The prime minister's bloc is in a precarious position, with Ra'am, Labor and Meretz all barely crossing the electoral threshold with four seats each.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 04:18
Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid speaks to party members during a Yesh Atid party conference in Tel Aviv, August 3, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid speaks to party members during a Yesh Atid party conference in Tel Aviv, August 3, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid faction received a polling high of 27 seats in an election poll published by Channel 13 on Tuesday evening, narrowing the gap to opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, with 31, to only four mandates.

Neither side will win the 61 seat-majority necessary to form a government, according to Channe 13's latest poll. Netanyahu's bloc remains stuck at 60 mandates, with the Religious Zionists Party continuing to gain voters at the expense of Likud with 14 predicted seats.

Yair Lapid's bloc in trouble

The prime minister's bloc is in a precarious position, with Ra'am, Labor and Meretz all barely crossing the electoral threshold with four seats each. Arab faction Hadash-Ta'al is also teetering above the threshold with four seats. 

Elsewhere within the bloc opposing Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party took 11 seats in the latest poll, while Yisrael Beytenu and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman held steady with six predicted seats, bringing the bloc to a total of 56 seats.

In Netanyahu's camp, no significant changes were recorded to Shas' and United Torah Judaism's polling, with the two haredi (ultra-Orthodox) factions gaining eight and seven seats, respectively.

INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. Statements such as that made by Shaked do not impress the EU, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. Statements such as that made by Shaked do not impress the EU, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ayelet Shaked quitting won't affect results, poll finds

Below the threshold, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Habayit Hayehudi once again failed to pass with 2.2% support, amid calls from the Right for Shaked to quit the race.

However, if Shaked and her party were to pull out of the race, it would not have any effect on the current standings, the poll found.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Yair Lapid yesh atid Politics Israel Elections Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by