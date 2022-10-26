Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid faction received a polling high of 27 seats in an election poll published by Channel 13 on Tuesday evening, narrowing the gap to opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, with 31, to only four mandates.

Neither side will win the 61 seat-majority necessary to form a government, according to Channe 13's latest poll. Netanyahu's bloc remains stuck at 60 mandates, with the Religious Zionists Party continuing to gain voters at the expense of Likud with 14 predicted seats.

Yair Lapid's bloc in trouble

The prime minister's bloc is in a precarious position, with Ra'am, Labor and Meretz all barely crossing the electoral threshold with four seats each. Arab faction Hadash-Ta'al is also teetering above the threshold with four seats.

Elsewhere within the bloc opposing Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party took 11 seats in the latest poll, while Yisrael Beytenu and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman held steady with six predicted seats, bringing the bloc to a total of 56 seats.

In Netanyahu's camp, no significant changes were recorded to Shas' and United Torah Judaism's polling, with the two haredi (ultra-Orthodox) factions gaining eight and seven seats, respectively.

Ayelet Shaked quitting won't affect results, poll finds

Below the threshold, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Habayit Hayehudi once again failed to pass with 2.2% support, amid calls from the Right for Shaked to quit the race.

However, if Shaked and her party were to pull out of the race, it would not have any effect on the current standings, the poll found.