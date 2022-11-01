The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Fiery Youth Party leader Hadar Muchtar says she was attacked outside polling station

Muchtar asked whoever had the recording of the attack to send it to her.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 12:25
HADAR MUCHTAR, leader of the Fiery Youth movement, speaks to students from the Blich High School in Ramat Gan on Tuesday. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
HADAR MUCHTAR, leader of the Fiery Youth movement, speaks to students from the Blich High School in Ramat Gan on Tuesday.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Hadar Muchtar, head of the Fiery Youth Party, said that she was attacked outside a polling station on Tuesday morning.

"A minute after I voted, I was attacked outside the polling station. If anyone has the recording of what happened live, please send it to me, I want to take it to the police," she said.

Hours later, Muchtar tweeted a video where she is in a helicopter and screaming into a megaphone saying: "Bibi, Bennett, Gantz, Lapid: You have burned my future. We will not stay home!"

The video can be watched below:

Controversies on Muchtar

Last month, Muchtar was arrested for tying herself to the gates of the Knesset in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.

Days earlier, she crashed a live N12 interview with MK Moshe Gafni from United Torah Judaism (UTJ).



