Hadar Muchtar, head of the Fiery Youth Party, said that she was attacked outside a polling station on Tuesday morning.

הצבעתי צ, ואז דקה אחרי זה הותקפתי מחוץ לקלפי.אם למישהו יש את ההקלטה, של מה שקרה בלייב- בבקשה לשלוח לי אני רוצה ללכת עם זה למשטרה. pic.twitter.com/3PLCfc5ctJ — הדר מוכתר - Hadar Muchtar (@HadarMuchtar) November 1, 2022

תודה למי ששלח לי את ההקלטה של הלייב.הנושא בטיפול.אני בסדר. רק חבל שזו התגובה של הציבור כשרוצים לשנות. pic.twitter.com/u31YeuudSc — הדר מוכתר - Hadar Muchtar (@HadarMuchtar) November 1, 2022

"A minute after I voted, I was attacked outside the polling station. If anyone has the recording of what happened live, please send it to me, I want to take it to the police," she said.

Hours later, Muchtar tweeted a video where she is in a helicopter and screaming into a megaphone saying: "Bibi, Bennett, Gantz, Lapid: You have burned my future. We will not stay home!"

The video can be watched below:

אם אתה אזרח ישראל אתה חייב לצפות בזה pic.twitter.com/FwnhREVYD2 — הדר מוכתר - Hadar Muchtar (@HadarMuchtar) November 1, 2022

Controversies on Muchtar

Last month, Muchtar was arrested for tying herself to the gates of the Knesset in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.

Days earlier, she crashed a live N12 interview with MK Moshe Gafni from United Torah Judaism (UTJ).