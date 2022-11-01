The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Herzog at the polling booth excites massive media focus

Video crews and stills photographers had gathered outside the school well before 7:30 a.m. although the president was not scheduled to arrive till 8:30.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 11:14
Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the ballot box on Israel's November 2022 elections. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the ballot box on Israel's November 2022 elections.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Camera crews and reporters  - more than were ever seen at the President's Residence -swarmed Jerusalem's Smith School for the Arts on Tuesday morning as President Isaac Herzog, former leader of the Labor Party, went to cast his vote. 

Video crews and stills photographers had gathered outside the school well before 7:30 a.m. although the president was not scheduled to arrive till 8:30.

Early-bird voters anticipating that this particular polling station would open earlier than advertised, showed up to cast their votes and to be free of this responsibility for the rest of the day.

Strangely, the area was free of political activists urging undecided voters to vote for their respective parties. All that was in evidence was a large Labor Party banner strung between three trees.

At 7:45 a.m., a couple of Meretz activists arrived with a small booth, a banner that they affixed to the fence of the school, and a small box of green t-shirts with a Meretz logo.

President Herzog and first Lady Michal Herzog cast their votes for the 2022 election on Nov. 1, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President Herzog and first Lady Michal Herzog cast their votes for the 2022 election on Nov. 1, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The president's entourage

Members of the president's staff were on hand from 7:00 a.m. and were advising the media to get purple security bracelets so that they would have no problem being admitted to the room in which the president would vote.

They were then allowed in the room which was polling station 137.2, but scrutineers were approached by some voters who objected to being photographed, so all the media were asked to leave the room and readmitted only ten minutes before the arrival of Herzog and his wife Michal. By way of compensation, they were served coffee.

Members of the president's team went behind the voting screen to ensure that all the voting slips were in order. An announcement was made that the president was on his way, and everyone had to get behind the cordoned-off area, which was so crowded that it took up a third of the room.

Herzog and his wife greeted each of the people at the inspection table individually and then presented their ID cards, which the Chief Inspector examined against a list of eligible voters. He declared: "Herzog, Isaac, OK," and the president was then directed to the screen. The president then emerged and waited for his wife to make her choice.

Michal Herzog, who was a member of the Labor Party long before her husband was elected to the Knesset, looked like an advertisement for the party. She was clad in a sky blue jacket with matching shoes, navy pants, and a white blouse, which are the colors in Labor Party posters -for that matter, they are also the colors of Likud.

Herzog's statements

In Hebrew, English and Arabic, Herzog said that he and his wife had enjoyed their democratic right to vote. He emphasized that Israel is "a true democracy" in which millions of voters can decide the future of the nation.

Urging the public to go out and vote Herzog, reminded citizens there are many nations that deny their residents the right to free and fair elections.

Changes since the last election

Despite the bureaucracy and intensive security surrounding the president's brief visit to the school, everyone was unfailingly polite. This, in itself, was a positive change for Israel.

Another change was in the school itself where there is smooth, stairless access to the external compound and to the interior of the building. This was particularly helpful to several voters who employed the use of mobility aids like canes. 



Tags Labor isaac herzog president Israeli Election herzog Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by