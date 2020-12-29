Gantz to announce Blue and White run Tuesday night

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz will announce at a press conference on Tuesday night that his Blue and White Party will run in the next election, and he will lead it, sources in the party said Tuesday.There had been speculation that Gantz would retire from politics after two years of political challenges that wore him down. But sources in the party said Gantz was ready to go back on the campaign trail. “Blue and White will continue running, and so will Benny Gantz,” Culture Minister Chili Tropper, who is close to Gantz, told Channel 12 on Thursday night.Whether Gantz’s number two in the party, Gabi Ashkenazi, would run again remained less certain. Another leading figure in the party, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, is considering offers to run to head Labor, to be given a slot near the top of Yesh Atid by party leader Yair Lapid or run with a new party that will be led by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai.Huldai will announce the formation of his new party on Tuesday night. The developments in Blue and White happened amid polls showing the party teetering on the 3.25% electoral threshold.Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh announced in a tweet on Tuesday that she would not be running with the party.
"I will not run with Blue and White in the upcoming elections," wrote Cotler-Wunsh. "Alongside the financial-health-societal challenges are opportunities and responsibility that must be realized. We must challenge and change paradigms."Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.