The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Political draw looms - poll

The poll finds the pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu blocs evenly matched with 60 seats after the religious Zionist parties united, as many center-left parties fail to clear the electoral threshold.

By 103FM  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 09:11
A large ad for Otzma Yehudit with the caption "Only [Party leader] Itamar Ben Gvir will save Bibi." Bibi is how many Israelis refer to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: AVRAHAM SASSONI)
A large ad for Otzma Yehudit with the caption "Only [Party leader] Itamar Ben Gvir will save Bibi." Bibi is how many Israelis refer to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: AVRAHAM SASSONI)
A "political draw" looks likely after parties submitted their lists for the Knesset elections, a new poll conducted by Panels Politics predicted.
The poll, published on Thursday morning on 103FM, states that the pro-Netanyahu bloc, which includes Naftali Bennett's Yamina and the newly-united religious Zionism list, would receive 60 seats in the coming election, exactly the same as the anti-Netanyahu bloc.
According to the poll, the Likud would receive 29 seats if the elections were held today. Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid retains second place with 17 seats, ahead of Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party, which has 14.
Naftali Bennett's Yamina would receive 11 seats, one more than the Joint List, which on Wednesday officially decided to run in the elections without Mansour Abbas' conservative Ra'am Party.
Yisrael Beytenu received eight seats in the poll, the same as Shas and one more than the seven seats that United Torah Judaism received.
The Labor Party continues its impressive rise in the polls after the election of Merav Michaeli as chairman and the recent party primaries, standing at six seats. Meretz received five seats in the poll, as did the new religious Zionism list.
Benny Gantz's Blue and White, Ron Huldai's Israelis Party, Yaron Zelekha's Economic Party and Ofer Shelah's Tnufa Party all failed to clear the threshold.
Some of the parties have not yet submitted their lists to the Knesset and more connections are expected before then, such as a possible connection between the Bayit Yehudi Party and the religious Zionism list, and the connection or resignation of some left-center parties that fail to clear the electoral threshold otherwise, such as the aforementioned Ron Huldai's Israelis Party, Ofer Shelah's Tnufa Party and the Democratic Party.
The survey was conducted on Wednesday evening by Menachem Lazar, director of Panels Politics. It was conducted on a representative sample of the adult population in the State of Israel with 532 respondents, Jews and Arabs alike, ages 18 and over. The maximum sampling error is 4.4 percent.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Labor Likud Yair Lapid yesh atid Israeli Election poll Otzma Yehudit Blue and White Israel Elections 2021 New Hope Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by