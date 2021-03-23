Israel elections voter turnout 42.3% as of 4 p.m., lower than 2020 vote

A total of 2,782,010 Israeli voters, comprising 42.3% of those eligible, have voted as of 4 p.m., Central Elections Committee Chair Orly Adas announced Tuesday afternoon.
This is an approximately 4.7% decrease in relation to the same time during Israel's last elections.
This is the lowest voter turnout for the same timeframe since 2009, when turnout by 2 p.m. was 34% and total turnout was 65.2%.Some 200 votes have been counted so far in Ben-Gurion Airport.
Voter turnout could have a big influence on which parties cross the electoral threshold and enter the Knesset. Blue and White, Meretz and the Religious Zionist Party have all been teetering on the brink of the threshold in polls taken last week. Some expressed concern that because Israelis are heading to polls for the fourth time in less than two years, many eligible voters may not bother going to polling stations due to widespread apathy.
