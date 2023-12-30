The IDF arrested dozens of terrorists hiding among civilians in a school located in the central Gaza municipality of El-Bureij, the IDF announced on Saturday evening.

Operating since the start of the week in the area, soldiers of the 188th Brigade encountered numerous terrorists who launched assaults on them from inside civilian structures and populations, the Israeli military said.

The IDF personnel of the 188th Brigade also managed to locate and destroy four rocket launchers in El-Bureij. They also exposed five tunnel shafts in the area, the IDF added.

Hamas hiding among civilians in a school

The IDF also reported that it had received intelligence on Thursday indicating that dozens of Hamas terrorists were sheltering in a school along with Palestinian civilians, adding that the Hamas fighters exploited their position among civilians to fire RPGs and other small arms at Israeli forces. The IDF exposes a tunnel shaft in El-Bureij. December 30, 2023. (credit: IDF)

In response, the IDF raided the school and separated civilians from terrorists, the IDF said. The terrorists were subsequently arrested and transferred for further examination by security forces.