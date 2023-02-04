Egypt invites Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders to ease tensions with Israel

Egypt has invited leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to Cairo for talks on ways of easing tensions between the Palestinians and Israel and achieving Palestinian unity.

The invitation came shortly after Abbas Kamel, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, last week visited Ramallah, where he met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and senior PA officials.

Kamel was accompanied by Ahmad Husni, Director of the Jordanian General Intelligence Directorate.

On Saturday, Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhaleh met in Cairo with Kamel and discussed with him the latest developments in Jerusalem and the West Bank, especially the city of Jenin,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

Islamic Jihad gunmen have a strong presence both in Jenin and Nablus, where they have formed armed groups over the past year. The gunmen were also responsible for several terror attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the northern West Bank.

IDF soldiers besiege the homes of Palestinian terror suspects near Jericho, in the West Bank, on February 4, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“The two sides also discussed bilateral relations, Egyptian efforts to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people and ways of restoring Palestinian unity,” according to the Islamic Jihad statement, which added that the talks were held in a “positive atmosphere.”

It added that the two sides agreed to continue contact and consultations on all issues related to the Palestinian cause and the situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh to arrive in Egypt this week

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, is also scheduled to arrive in Cairo this week for talks with Kamel and other Egyptian security officials on ways of preserving the calm in the Gaza Strip and easing tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, especially ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 22.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that Haniyeh’s visit to Cairo comes as a continuation of the contacts between the Gaza-based terror group and Egypt.

Haniyeh’s talks with the Egyptians will focus on the “ongoing Israeli attacks against the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and the continuing killings in the West Bank,” Qassem said.

The Egyptians have in the past made several attempts to end the dispute between the ruling Fatah faction headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas. The Egyptians have also played a major role in brokering a number of ceasefires between Israel and the Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas has in the past few days renewed his call for achieving Palestinian unity and ending the Fatah-Hamas rivalry. Palestinian sources said last week that Abbas discussed the issue with the head of the Egyptian intelligence agency during their meeting in Ramallah.

When the Palestinian leadership announced on January 26 its decision to end security coordination with Israel, it said Abbas invited “all Palestinian political forces for an emergency meeting to agree on a comprehensive, united national vision to confront the Israeli aggression and respond to it.”

PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said that in another meeting of the Palestinian leadership on Friday, Abbas “renewed his call to the Palestinian factions for a comprehensive dialogue and to develop mechanisms, perceptions and strategies to strengthen the internal front and end the division [between the West Bank and Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip].”