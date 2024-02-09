US pushes back on Israel's war in Gaza, Biden calls for ceasefire
US President Joe Biden: Israel's conduct in Gaza 'over the top' • Hamas's Yahya Sinwar could be set for 'Arafat-style' exile from Gaza
Jared Genser, a Washington, DC-based international human rights lawyer, has extracted hostages and political prisoners from some of the world’s worst dictatorships — usually in one-off deals following years of negotiation and on a rare occasion involving large sums of money.
But he’s concerned that piecemeal dealmaking with rogue actors encourages more kidnappings.
So, Genser is proposing a new multilateral approach to fighting hostage-taking by nations like Iran, Russia, China, Venezuela, and Syria: a pact, like Article 5 of the NATO treaty, that would pledge signatories to taken collective action, including targeted sanctions and diplomatic pressure, against hostage-taking countries.
“The only way you can disrupt hostage taking is to create dramatically draconian disincentives — up front and in advance,” said Genser, 51. “Once a hostage has been taken, it’s too late.”
Genser’s insights about hostage dilemmas are particularly salient given Israel’s current predicament.
More than 230 hostages from Israel were taken captive into Gaza during Hamas’s October 7 attack, and over 130 are still being held following hostage releases in November. While Genser is not involved in the efforts to free them, his assessment is that Israel’s hostage situation is much more complicated than the state-sponsored extortion with which Genser regularly deals.
War in Gaza 'overshadows everything'
For one thing, Gaza is an active war zone. Additionally, the number of Israeli captives is tremendously high; some are presumed dead and those still alive likely are being moved from place to place. On top of it all, dealing with non-state actors such as Hamas is very different from dealing with states, according to Genser.
“You don’t have the same levers or capabilities to influence their behavior,” Genser said. With the fighting in Gaza “dramatically overshadowing everything,” he added, it’s “difficult to maintain a focus on the need to recover the hostages.”
Some things remain true, however, whether the abductor is Hamas or Iran, said Genser, now managing director of the public-affairs law firm Perseus Strategies.
“Rogue nations must be convinced that they will face severe consequences” for hostage-taking, Genser wrote in The Wall Street Journal in an opinion piece detailing his argument for a multilateral approach to fighting hostage-taking.
“If there are 50, 60, 70 countries threatening disproportionate consequences,” Genser said, rogue nations may conclude, “Well, maybe I need to move to a different strategy.’”
As things stand, Hamas calculated that it had much to gain from taking captives. In 2011, Israel freed more than 1,000 security prisoners in exchange for one Hamas-held captive, Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Many, including Genser, believe that deal incentivized Hamas to take more hostages.
Genser has ample experience dealing with Islamist extremists.
Last September, Genser helped free a US citizen held for years in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison: Siamak Namazi (his father, Baquer Namazi, was also held hostage and freed in 2022). The son, an international business consultant from a prominent family in Shiraz, Iran, was jailed in 2014. His father, who had been living abroad, was lured back to Iran in 2016 with a promise to see his son and then was imprisoned, too.
Over the course of more than 20 years, Genser has helped free 341 political prisoners, and he has been referred to by The New York Times as “The Extractor” for his success in liberating political prisoners.
Genser represents most of these clients pro bono and with the help of Freedom Now, the human rights advocacy group he established two decades ago to advocate for prisoners of conscience. Freedom Now takes up their cases at the UN Human Rights Commission, gives them legal support, and advocates on their behalf in the press. Among the famous political prisoners on whose behalf Freedom Now has worked is Chinese democracy activist and Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo.
In 2010, Genser was honored by The Charles Bronfman Prize for his work to free prisoners of conscience worldwide. The Prize was established in 2004 by the children of Canadian philanthropist Charles Bronfman — Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Stephen Bronfman together with their spouses Andrew Hauptman and Claudia Blondin Bronfman — and is given to a Jewish humanitarian under the age of 50 whose work is grounded in Jewish values and benefits humanity universally.
Last September, Genser’s firm partnered with the REFORM Alliance, which works to change laws, systems and culture around probation and parole, to support the government of Costa Rica in presenting a joint statement from 74 countries on the importance of social reintegration of the formerly incarcerated as a matter of international human rights. The idea is to create global standards around measures needed to reintegrate formerly incarcerated individuals into society — including help with jobs, education, healthcare and housing. Interestingly, Genser said, both Israel and Palestine signed onto that statement.
Looking ahead, Genser said, Israel’s government has some tough decisions to make given the failure to date of its military campaign to free the hostages.
“At the end of the day, you need to cut a deal directly with the terrorists,” he said. “That means having to make very, very difficult and unpalatable choices.”
This story was sponsored by and produced in partnership with The Charles Bronfman Prize, an annual prize presented to a humanitarian whose innovative work fueled by their Jewish values has significantly improved the world. This article was produced by JTA's native content team.
Hamas's Yahya Sinwar set for 'Arafat-style' exile from Gaza - report
According to the report, Israeli officials have floated the idea of allowing Sinwar to "leave like [Yasser] Arafat left Lebanon."
Israel will allow the exile of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar from the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of all remaining 136 hostages, NBC reported on Thursday, citing six Israeli officials and senior advisers.
According to the report, Israeli officials have floated the idea of allowing Sinwar to "leave like [Yasser] Arafat left Lebanon."
Arafat fled the Lebanese capital of Beirut in 1982 after an agreement between the US and the European government guaranteed his safe passage to Tunisia by boat. Now, an Israeli source told NBC, Sinwar could be set to make a similar exit from the Gaza Strip.
"We will allow it to happen as long as all of the hostages are released," NBC cited a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying.
Israel leaning toward exile of terror leaders from Gaza
Earlier this week, it was reported in Israeli media that Jerusalem and Washington have recently been discussing a plan for the exile of senior Hamas members as part of a wider ceasefire and hostage deal under discussion.
Officials in Netanyahu's inner circle stated in recent closed-door discussions that this is a very favorable option for Israel, as "the implication of the exile is the end of Hamas leadership."
There were reports in the past of a new proposal by mediators that included the exile of Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip to a third country. According to the report, in exchange for this, Hamas would release all the Israeli captives it holds, but it would be done in stages until the withdrawal of IDF troops from Gaza.
Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen: Not assassinating Hamas leadership is a political decision
Yossi Cohen also expressed strong support for disengagement from Gaza, saying he was in favor of a total disengagement.
In an interview with KAN11 on Thursday the former head of Mossad Yossi Cohen said that whether to assassinate Hamas leadership abroad is a question of politics not a question of capability.
During the interview, Cohen was asked, "Why haven't they [the Hamas leadership] been eliminated?"
Answering, he said, "It's a political decision, every operation, according to foreign publications, of course, has three elements outside the State of Israel's control."
"First, the target - valent or not, and it is irrelevant if it is a physical target or another kind, second, whether the operational unit assigned to the task is capable of carrying out the mission and returning safely. Third, what will be the response?"
"Any discussion like this ends with a political decision only. The policy, if we want, can also change with regard to senior Hamas officials. The ability, according to foreign publications, exists."
Yahya Sinwar lost contact with Hamas leaders 'weeks ago' - report
"I assess beyond a doubt that he is in Khan Yunis - along with some of the remaining Hamas leadership," the officer said.
Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, lost contact with fellow terror leaders "weeks ago," KAN News reported on Thursday, and was not involved in Hamas's response to the hostage deal and ceasefire proposal.
Israeli forces are "peeling back" Hamas infrastructure in Khan Yunis, more than two months after entering the Gaza Strip's main southern city, and believe the terror group's Gaza chief is hiding there, a senior military officer told Reuters on Thursday.
However, multiple sources have stressed to the Jerusalem Post that Sinwar is hiding in the southern city of Rafah.
Progress in Khan Yunis has prompted Israel to describe Rafah, further to the south and abutting Gaza's border with Egypt, as next in line for a ground sweep by troops and tanks.
The majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now sheltering in the area since being displaced from elsewhere in four months of fighting, afraid they are next in the line of fire.
'Jihad must stop': Hamas founder's son talks UNRWA, support for Israel
"The people who wrote the Hamas charter are a group of lunatics," stated Mosab Hassan Yousef in the interview.
Son of Hamas co-founder Mosab Hassan Yousef, also known as 'the Green Prince', spoke up in support of Israel during an interview conducted with the spokesman of the Prime Minister's Office for Arab media.
The interview delved into personal topics, as Yousef discussed his childhood, describing his experiences growing up as the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef.
Yousef also discussed his experience of studying at a UNRWA high school in the West Bank and explained that the education he received there was one where hatred towards Jews was encouraged.
US 'aware' of reports two American citizens detained by Israel in Gaza
The two dual citizens, brothers, reportedly have four other relatives detained.
The United States is aware of reports that two Americans in Gaza were detained by Israeli forces in a raid early on Thursday and is seeking more information, the State Department said.
The department did not identify the two US citizens, citing privacy concerns.
But the family of US-Palestinian dual nationals Hashem Alagha, 20, and Borak Alagha, 18, say the two brothers were detained in a raid on a home west of the city of Khan Younis on Thursday morning.
Four other relatives were detained, including the brothers' Canadian father and an uncle who is mentally disabled, according to the brothers' cousin, Yasmeen Elagha, who lives near Chicago.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the State Department said it was "aware of reports of (the) detention of two US citizens in Gaza and (was) seeking additional information."
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says