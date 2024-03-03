Hostage talks move forward, IDF expands offensive in Khan Yunis
Israeli delegation to head to Cairo for hostage talks • IDF ground forces enter new part of Khan Yunis
Tel Aviv protester climbs on car, driver keeps going
Police said they were looking into the background of the incident.
As protesters attempted to block traffic on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, footage from the scene showed a car continuing to drive at high speeds after a protester climbed onto the hood.
The incident took place amid protests calling for national elections and the return of the hostages from Gaza. According to Israeli media, the driver of the vehicle seen in the footage refused to let the protester off of the vehicle when he asked and sped up in a way that threatened the protester's life.
תיעוד חריג מהמחאה בקפלן: הרכב מאיץ עם מפגין על מכסה המנוע @AnnaPines_ pic.twitter.com/TVNeu9oFgv— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 2, 2024
Police said they were looking into the background of the incident.
"We will repeat and emphasize that going down to an intercity highway as part of an uncoordinated demonstration endangers both the lives of the demonstrators and drivers. We again ask that you do not choose this method of protest, as it could cost lives," said police.
Most protesters held an orderly demonstration
While the protesters were given approval to protest on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, a group of several hundred protesters began to block nearby roads and attempted to block the Ayalon Highway, with police arresting seven protesters while clearing the roads.
The police noted that most of the protesters who took part in the central demonstration followed the law and even thanked the police for maintaining the peace.
"Israel Police considers the right to protest as a cornerstone in a democratic country and allows protests as long as they are held within the framework of the law. At the same time the police will not allow disturbances of any kind or harm to the freedom of movement and any behavior that may endanger the safety of the public," said police.Go to the full article >>
EU to continue to fund UNRWA, releases EUR 50 million
The European Commission said it had discussed the terror allegations with UNRWA and was assured the agency was addressing the issue.
The European Union plans to continue to fund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees despite the involvement of some of its staff in the October 7 massacre and kidnapping of Israelis.
The European “Commission will proceed to disburse a first tranche of EUR 50 million out of the EUR 82 million foreseen for UNRWA for 2024,” it said in a press release on the matter.
The EU had initially held up that payment, but reversed course on Friday, one day after crowds descended on two aid delivery convoys in Gaza. The confusing situation which involved a stampede and live gunfire, led to the death of over 100 Palestinians and highlighted the importance of resolving the problems facing aid delivery organizations in the enclave.
UNRWA had been the major aid delivery organization, but many Western countries suspended funding in light of accusations by Israel that some of its staff were involved with Hamas and that at least 12 of its employees had taken part in the October 7 attack.
EU says UNRWA assured them it was taking care of terror allegations
The European Commission said on Friday that it had discussed the terror allegations with UNRWA and was assured that the organization was taking steps to address the issue.
“Following exchanges with the Commission, UNRWA has also indicated that it stands ready to ensure that a review of its staff is carried out to confirm they did not participate in the attacks and that further controls are put in place to mitigate such risks in the future.
“UNRWA has agreed to the launch of an audit of the Agency to be conducted by EU-appointed external experts. This audit will review the control systems to prevent the possible involvement of its staff and assets in terrorist activities,” the Commission said.
Based on this the Commission decided to move forward with payments to UNRWA in 2024. It has also agreed to allocate an additional EUR 68 million to organizations such as the Red Cross and the Red Crescent.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “We stand by the Palestinian people in Gaza and elsewhere in the region. Innocent Palestinians should not have to pay the price for the crimes of terrorist group Hamas. They face terrible conditions putting their lives at risk because of lack of access to sufficient food and other basic needs. That is why we are reinforcing our support to them this year by a further EUR 68 million.”Go to the full article >>
UNSC deeply concerned over Gaza aid distribution disaster
The IDF has dismissed all claims that it deliberately targeted civilians during the incident.
The United Nations Security Council expressed its “deep concern” Saturday over last week's aid distribution disaster in Gaza in which over 100 people were killed as they urged improved access to basic necessities in the enclave including food.
“They [the UNSC] express grave concern over the estimation from the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) that all 2.2 million people in Gaza would face alarming levels of acute food insecurity,” the 15-member body said.
It spoke out two days after the distribution of food at two locations ended in a stampede and gunfire, with Hamas and the IDF providing conflicting accounts of the incident, that highlighted for the global community the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
“The Council Members express deep concern regarding reports stating that over 100 individuals lost their lives with several hundred others sustaining injuries, including people with gunshot wounds,” the UNSC stated.
It noted that the IDF was investigating the incident as it stressed the “need to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.”
The IDF has dismissed all claims that it deliberately targeted civilians during the incident.
UNSC under pressure to issue ceasefire resolution
The UNSC spoke out as it is under pressure to issue a resolution calling for a ceasefire to the Gaza war, a move which the US has blocked as it works for a hostage deal that would include a pause to the war.
The US, has, however, been involved in attempting to help resolve the issue of aid distribution in Gaza, including an airdrop over the enclave on Saturday, given that the IDF’s ongoing military campaign to destroy Hamas has complicated such delivery on the ground.
The UNSC stressed that “all parties to conflicts must comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as applicable.”
It urged “all parties to refrain from depriving the civilian population in the Gaza Strip of basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to their survival, consistent with international humanitarian law.”
Toward that end, it reiterated its demand “for parties to the conflict to allow, facilitate, and enable the immediate, rapid, safe, sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip and for the full implementation of resolutions 2712 and 2720.”
The Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy posted on X that he regretted that the UNSC had “once again failed" to issue "a clear call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.” Polyanskiy wrote that he “strongly believes that the Council is obliged to return to drafting a resolution with a demand for an immediate ceasefire.”Go to the full article >>
IDF conducts wave of strikes near Philadelphi Corridor
An IDF statement Saturday night confirmed that the IDF and Shin Bet had conducted strikes in the area, saying that the strikes had hit Islamic Jihad operatives and terrorist infrastructure.
The IDF carried out an extensive wave of airstrikes in the Rafah area, including near the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt, media outlets in Gaza reported on Saturday. The strikes targeted what the IDF assessed to be Hamas underground infrastructure located beneath the corridor separating Egypt and Gaza.
An IDF statement Saturday night confirmed that the IDF and Shin Bet had conducted strikes in the area, saying that the strikes had hit Islamic Jihad operatives and terrorist infrastructure, adding that no damage was caused to the nearby hospital.
The Philadelphi Corridor and the border between Gaza and Egypt are at the center of the dispute between Jerusalem and Cairo. According to reports, the main agreement is that Israel will operate in the Rafah area, but will do so only after a significant evacuation of the Gazan population of approximately one million people who reside there.
Reports of Gulf State assistance to stop arms smuggling
The Philadelphi Corridor is problematic for Israel due to the smuggling of arms from Egypt into Gaza, and thus into the hands of Hamas. In 2005, the government approved the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Corridor to the area of Kerem Shalom. The segment between the Gaza Strip and Kerem Shalom came under Egyptian control, and the Rafah area came under the control of the Palestinian Authority; arms smuggling increased in the wake of this transfer of power.
It has been reported that an Arab Gulf state, as yet un-named, will finance an underground wall to prevent traffickers from smuggling illegal arms through tunnels from Egypt into Gaza. The Gulf state agreed to provide the funding for this, but only on the condition that there would be full Egyptian approval for the entire process.Go to the full article >>
Israeli military promises thorough investigation into aid convoy deaths
Although the accounts of what happened differed sharply, the incident has underscored the collapse of orderly aid deliveries in Gaza.
The Israeli military on Saturday promised an exhaustive and truthful investigation into the deaths of Palestinians queuing for aid in Gaza this week, an incident that has drawn condemnations and calls for an international inquiry.
Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza said 118 people were killed in Thursday's incident, attributing the deaths to Israeli fire and calling it a massacre.
Israel disputed those figures and said most victims were trampled or run over as crowds swarmed aid trucks. An Israeli official also said troops had "in a limited response" later fired on crowds they felt had posed a threat.
The IDF also published aerial footage of the event.
Statements from Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari
"We are investigating this incident, we have all the documentation that we need in order to carry out an exhaustive, truthful investigation into the facts of this incident and we will present our findings," spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv.
"It was a humanitarian operation we were running and the claim that we deliberately attacked the convoy and deliberately harmed people is completely baseless," Hagari said. He added that it was the fourth such operation in that area.
Although the accounts of what happened differed sharply, the incident has underscored the collapse of orderly aid deliveries in Gaza, with no administration in place and the main UN agency UNRWA hamstrung by an inquiry into alleged links with Hamas.
With a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, many countries have urged a ceasefire, but US President Joe Biden said Thursday's incident will complicate talks at which a deal involving a truce and hostage release is being sought.Go to the full article >>
Gantz to meet VP Harris in Washington amid US-Israel tensions
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and rising tensions with the US, Minister Benny Gantz will visit Washington and meet several senior members of the Biden administration.
Minister Benny Gantz will meet Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, amid tensions between the Israeli government and the Biden administration.
Gantz will also meet with Republican and Democratic members of Congress as well as with senior members of the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).
On his way back to Israel, Gantz – a member of the war cabinet, a former IDF chief-of-staff and defense minister – will stop in the UK for a series of diplomatic meetings.
He informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that he planned to depart on Saturday night so that he could coordinate the proper messages to convey during his meetings.
Gantz's rising popularity among Israelis
Netanyahu has yet to visit Washington since taking office at the end of December 2022, although he did meet with US President Joe Biden in New York in September 2023. Biden also visited Israel the following month.
Polls show that Gantz’s National Unity party is the most popular in Israel at the moment and that it would win 41 Knesset seats compared to 18 for the Likud, if elections were held now.
The visit also sends a message that Gantz is among the Israeli politicians who can speak with Washington.
Among the issues on Gantz’s agenda are a hostage deal and a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia that would include a plan for the day after the Gaza war.
He will discuss a security arrangement to prevent Hezbollah attacks against Israel from Lebanon and a continued IDF military operation in Gaza.
Other topics will include strengthening the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States and support for the continuation of American military aid.
A US official said that “the vice president will express her concern over the safety of as many as 1.5 million people in Rafah.”
The Biden administration has been concerned about a pending IDF military operation in Rafah.
Reuters contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
Gaza truce for Ramadan hangs in balance as Hamas seeks plan to end war
Israel has said it is ready to accept a temporary halt to fighting during a hostage, prisoner swap, but Israeli PM Netanyahu has said the military campaign should continue until "total victory".
Mediators expected to reconvene in Cairo as soon as Sunday are searching for a formula acceptable to Israel and Hamas to unlock a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, four sources with knowledge of talks said, as pressure mounts ahead of Ramadan for a pause in fighting.
Israeli and Hamas delegations were expected to arrive in Cairo on Sunday, two Egyptian security sources said, though another source briefed on the talks said Israel would not send a delegation until it got a full list of hostages who are still alive.
Hopes for the first pause in fighting since November had risen this week after a previous round of talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt in Doha and indications from US President Joe Biden that agreement was close.
Hamas has not backed away from its position that a temporary truce must be the start of a process towards ending the war altogether, the Egyptian sources and a Hamas official said.
However, the Egyptian sources said assurances had been offered to Hamas that the terms of a permanent ceasefire would be worked out in second and third phases of the deal. The duration of the initial pause, a phase expected to last about six weeks, had been agreed upon, the sources said.
Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the assurances and whether they were sufficient to move forward with the six-week pause.
"When it comes to ending the war and pulling out forces out of Gaza, gaps remain unbridged," a Palestinian official familiar with mediation efforts said. The official did not immediately confirm the Cairo talks.
A senior US administration official said on Saturday that the framework for a six-week pause was in place, with Israel's agreement, and now depended on Hamas agreeing to release hostages it has held in Gaza since its attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7.
For its part, Israel will not take part in more talks until Hamas clarifies the number of hostages slated to go free, and how many are still alive, the source briefed on the talks said.
Hamas said this week that in total around 70 captives had been killed due to Israel's military operations.
Israel also wants Hamas to agree to a ratio of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for each hostage, said the source, who declined to be identified further.
A draft proposal made in Paris in February and sent to Hamas this week indicated progress on a number of issues and proposed an overall ratio of 10 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for each hostage.
"No delegation will be going to Cairo until Hamas provides answers," the source said.
Completion of a truce deal also required an agreement on the pullback of Israeli forces from northern Gaza and a return of residents displaced towards the south of the coastal enclave, the Egyptian sources said, although the source briefed on the talks said that for Israel the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza was not the main holdup.
The draft proposal also included a commitment to boost humanitarian aid to the enclave, suffering crippling shortages of food and medicine and where more than a million people have been displaced from their homes.
It was unclear if an incident on Thursday in which scores of Palestinians were killed as people waited for aid near Gaza City in the north could affect the timing of any deal.
Speaking to reporters about a ceasefire as he left the White House on Friday, Biden said: "We're not there yet."
Nevertheless, the security sources said Egyptian and US negotiators were still confident a partial or complete agreement will be reached by the middle of next week.
Israel, Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, and the US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Pressure on Hamas to reach deal
After five months of war, Hamas is also under pressure to reach a deal, the US official and one diplomat in the region said.
Israel's military campaign began in response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people and involved the seizure of 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The war has caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with donor nations turning to air drops of food after aid flows into Gaza dwindled in recent days, UN officials say.
This week, the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 passed 30,000, Hamas-controlled health authorities in the enclave said.
Some Palestinians have been calling on social media for Hamas to agree to a pause that could allow bakeries to reopen and displaced people to return to their homes in northern Gaza for Ramadan, when Muslims fast until dusk.
Biden's comments about an imminent deal were received with some hope by the people in Gaza, adding to the pressure on Hamas to accept a deal that could lead to a permanent ceasefire, the diplomat in the region said.
"At the end of the day Hamas wants a truce, but wants a permanent ceasefire more, they are not an army in the full military sense and they don't have access to foreign arms supplies and sooner or later they will start running out of the gun power," the diplomat said.
The United States had been pushing for the six-week truce in the hope that it would be hard for Israel to restart military operations after that, a US official said.
Israel has said it is ready to accept a temporary halt to fighting during a hostage-and-prisoner swap, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military campaign should continue until it achieves "total victory" over Hamas, followed by open-ended Israeli security control over Gaza.
The Egyptian security sources said mediators had raised options for winning Israel over to a permanent ceasefire deal including approval of a security buffer zone between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and arrangements for Israel to jointly monitor Egypt's border with Gaza.
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Friday Egypt was hopeful that a cessation of hostilities could be agreed before Ramadan, which is expected to begin on March 10 or March 11.Go to the full article >>
Senior US official: 'Israelis agreed to deal, ball is in Hamas's court'
Biden administration officials signaled that Israel has agreed to a ceasefire agreement in exchange for the return of its hostages, in a recent development in the Israel-Hamas war.
The framework for a hostage deal that would include a six-week pause to the Gaza war is in place, but it is contingent on a positive response from Hamas, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.
“Right now, the ball is in the court of Hamas and we are continuing to push this as hard as we possibly can,” a US official told reporters during a background briefing on a deal that the US hopes will be in place by the start of the holy month of Ramadan on March 10.
“The Israelis have accepted .. a six-week cease-fire” as part of a “phased deal” that would “enable a significant surge of the humanitarian work that has to be done,” a US official said.
The deal is structured such that it can be transformed into something more long-lasting, he said.
The sticking point now, the US official said, is the hostages, especially those who are vulnerable, such as women, the sick, and the elderly who would be freed in the first phase.
His words echoed other statements that indicated that not all of the remaining 134 hostages would be freed during the six-week pause to the war.
In the background briefing, the US official said, that this deal is more complex than the one carried out in November, as he referred to the week-long pause that saw the release of 105 captives.
“The hostages have to be released,” the US official said, adding that “it’s now at the point where the main issue is whether “Hamas is committed to doing that, that is really the main issue now."
“We would have a ceasefire if Hamas addresses that final issue," the official stated, cautioned that he did not want to raise false hopes about an agreement for which more work was needed.
Israeli, Hamas delegations to arrive in Cairo on Sunday
Israeli and Hamas delegations were expected to arrive in Cairo on Sunday, two Egyptian security sources said, though another source briefed on the talks said Israel would not send a delegation until it got a full list of hostages who are still alive. Egypt and Qatar have been the main mediators of a hostage deal with backup support from the United States.
For its part, Israel will not take part in more talks until Hamas clarifies the number of hostages slated to go free, and how many are still alive, a source briefed on the talks said.
"No [Israeli] delegation will be going to Cairo until Hamas provides answers," the source said.
Hamas said this week that in total around 70 captives had been killed due to Israel's military operations.
The terror group has not backed away from its position that a temporary truce must be the start of a process toward ending the war altogether, an Egyptian source and a Hamas official said.
Israel has insisted that it must be able to complete the IDF’s military campaign to destroy Hamas and that once the war is over its army must maintain security control of Gaza.
Egyptian sources said assurances had been offered to Hamas that the terms of a permanent ceasefire would be worked out in the second and third phases of the deal. The duration of the initial pause, a phase expected to last about six weeks, had been agreed upon, the sources said.
Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the assurances and whether they were sufficient to move forward with the six-week pause.
"When it comes to ending the war and pulling forces out of Gaza, gaps remain unbridged," a Palestinian official familiar with mediation efforts said. The official did not immediately confirm the Cairo talks.
Israel also wants Hamas to agree to a ratio of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for each hostage, said the source, who declined to be identified further.
A draft proposal drawn up in Paris in February and sent to Hamas this week indicated progress on a number of issues and proposed an overall ratio of one hostage in exchange for 10 Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists jailed in Israel.
Completion of a truce deal also required an agreement on the pullback of Israeli forces from northern Gaza and a return of Palestinian residents displaced towards the south of the coastal enclave, the Egyptian sources said, although the source briefed on the talks said that for Israel the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza was not the main holdup.
The Egyptian security sources said mediators had raised options for winning Israel over to a permanent ceasefire deal including approval of a security buffer zone between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and arrangements for Israel to jointly monitor Egypt's border with Gaza.
The draft proposal also included a commitment to boost humanitarian aid to the enclave, suffering crippling shortages of food and medicine and where more than a million people have been displaced from their homes.
It was unclear if an incident on Thursday in which scores of Palestinians were killed as people waited for aid near Gaza City in the north could affect the timing of any deal.
To help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the US military on Saturday carried out its first airdrop of aid into the enclave and the Biden administration is also considering opening a sea route for humanitarian assistance as it pressures Israel to open the Erez Crossing.
Speaking to reporters about a ceasefire as he left the White House on Friday, US President Joe Biden said: "We're not there yet.”
During a meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Biden also spoke about the deal.
“We’re trying to work out a deal between Israel and Hamas on the hostages being returned and — and immediate ceasefire in Gaza for at least the next six weeks and — and to allow the surge of aid through the entire Gaza Strip — not just the south but the entire Gaza Strip.”
Security sources said Egyptian and US negotiators were still confident a partial or complete agreement would be reached by the middle of next week.
Israel's military campaign began in response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people and involved the seizure of 253 hostages.
The war has caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with donor nations turning to air drops of food after aid flows into Gaza dwindled in recent days, UN officials say.
This week, the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 passed 30,000, Hamas asserted. Israel has said that over 11,000 of those fatalities were combatants.
One diplomat in the region said, "At the end of the day Hamas wants a truce, but wants a permanent ceasefire more, they are not an army in the full military sense and they don't have access to foreign arms supplies and sooner or later they will start running out of the gun power.”Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to knows
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says