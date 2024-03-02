Three IDF soldiers killed, 14 wounded in Gaza trap

Reportedly, the Israeli troops were operating in a two-story building wherein they expected to confront terrorists when they encountered a number of booby traps.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three IDF soldiers were killed, and 14 others were wounded in northern Gaza, the IDF said. Six of the 14 wounded were left in critical condition.

According to the IDF, an Israel combat helicopter thereafter arrived at the scene and identified terrorists in the area before laying down fire.

Terrorists eliminated

The IDF noted that it believed the terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Israeli soldiers from the 646 Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade operating in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza, during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, January 2, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers from the 646 Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade operating in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza, during an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, January 2, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

The terrorists engaged by the IDF helicopter were believed to be those who had booby-trapped the building.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



