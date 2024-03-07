IDF Chief Halevi hammers haredi draft exemption issue for 2nd consecutive day

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Thursday slammed the exemption of haredim from IDF and national service for the second consecutive day.

Speaking at the graduation of the IDF officer course in the South, Halevi said that broadening the sectors of Israel's population that serve in the IDF and national service is the only way to replace the many Israeli soldiers who have died in the current war.

Further, he said that Israel as a country and the IDF as an organization would only remain united if all of the sectors of Israel's population become part of the IDF and national service - clearly referring to a need to draft haredim.

Just yesterday, Halevi appeared to issue a veiled rebuke of any government officials who are considering maintaining the haredi sector's blanket IDF and national service draft exemption.

Calling on the hardeim

Speaking at the navy's captain's graduate course on Wednesday, Halevi said, "We promise at all times that our victims, those who have fallen, will not have been in vain. There is no other way to do this other than to be drafted for substantial service, to adorn the uniform, and to become commanders." A group of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked traffic and the light rail in Jerusalem demonstrating against a Haredi draft into the IDF. February 26, 2024. (credit: SOL SUSSMAN)

Halevi's comments came as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant lined up alongside War Minister Benny Gantz, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and others against the government's haredi parties over the issue.

In addition, Halevi and Gallant's aggressive stances have also potentially pitted them against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, in principle, is in favor of additional haredi service but, in practice, has been a major enabler of their exemption to maintain their political backing for his various governments over the years.

It is still unclear whether the sides will reach some kind of compromise on the issue, whether Netanyahu will try to push through what the haredim want at the expense of losing Gantz and possibly even Gallant, or whether the disagreements over potential solutions will eventually cause the government to fall entirely.