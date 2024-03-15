Captain of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship transferred to Hamas, Houthis say
Houthis claim to have transferred the Captain of the 'Galaxy Leader' to Hamas • Gallant signs letter committing Israel to use weapons in accordance with International Law
Gallant signed a letter committing to use American weapons in accordance with international law
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed a letter of commitment to the American government on Thursday regarding the use of American weapons in accordance with international law during the fighting in Gaza.
Gallant also agreed that Israel would allow humanitarian aid supported by the US to enter the Strip without interference - this is what senior Israeli and American officials said on Friday night.
The commitment letter was a requirement of the Biden administration under a new national security memorandum that the president signed in early February.
Although the national security memorandum does not specifically refer to Israel, the new policy was established after pressure from Democratic senators who expressed concern about Israel's use of American weapons in Gaza.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is supposed to inform Congress by March 25 whether the commitments provided by Israel are reliable. If Blinken does not approve this, the supply of weapons to Israel may be delayed.
The War Cabinet authorized the Defense Minister to sign the letter of commitment already on Sunday, but Gallant signed it only last night. After the signing, the letter was delivered to the US ambassador to Israel, Jack Lowe.
National security memorandum
The new national security memorandum that President Biden signed on February 8 states that before supplying American weapons to any country, that country must provide a written and reliable commitment that it will use these weapons only in accordance with international law.
According to the new policy, that country must also commit in writing that it will allow and not interfere with the delivery of American humanitarian aid or that which receives American support.
Senior Israeli and American officials said that Israel asked the Biden administration to add to Israel's written commitment a letter from the American side in which the commitment of the United States to Israel's security is emphasized that Israel has the right to defend itself and the continuation of American security assistance to Israel.
Senior officials in the Biden administration told their counterparts in Israel that in order to implement this request, a long process of consultations and negotiations is necessary, as a result of which Israel will not meet the deadline for signing the letter of commitments.
Senior American officials said that they indicated to the Israelis that they prefer to keep this process as contentious as possible and not turn it into a process of political negotiations that may also require Israel to provide the US with additional commitments of its own.
Israel receives Hamas list of hostage deal demands from Qatar - report
Positive developments have been made regarding the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, Israeli media reported on Thursday evening.
The cabinet will convene Friday at noon and discuss the response of Hamas, which this evening officially submitted its response to the mediating countries, according to Israeli media.
According to the announcement published by Hamas, the deal was intended to allow the return of the residents of Gaza to their homes and the withdrawal of the IDF from the Strip.
Qatar sent Israel an official letter via Hamas detailing the Gaza terror group's demands as part of the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, KAN News reported on Thursday night.
Hamas said on Thursday it presented to mediators a comprehensive vision of a truce deal that is based on stopping the Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, providing relief and aid, the return of displaced Gazans to their houses, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The vision also included the group's stance on the prisoners-hostages exchange deal, Hamas added in a statement, but did not elaborate.
Israeli media indicates progress
Channel 13 reported that Hamas had shown "slight flexibility" in its position regarding the release of its terrorists jailed in Israeli prison.
KAN News, citing more Israeli sources, reported that Israel maintains "cautious optimism" over a deal being agreed to.
This is a developing story.
Houthis: The captain of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship was transferred to Hamas
“The ship and its crew are in the hands of the brothers in the Hamas resistance movement and the Al-Qassam Brigades,” Houthi spokesman Nasr Al-Din Amer said, CNN reported.
The Galaxy Leader cargo ship was hijacked by a Houthi-owned helicopter on November 19 in the Red Sea, 116 days ago, as the terrorists laid siege to the ship and took hostage the ship's crew of 17 Filipinos, two Bulgarians, three Ukrainians, two Mexicans and a Romanian.
