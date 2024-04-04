IDF operations continue in Gaza, terrorist infrastructure eliminated in Lebanon

IDF soldiers have continued strikes in both Gaza and Lebanon, resulting in the elimination of both an armed terrorist cell in central Gaza and key terrorist infrastructure near the Southern Lebanon village of Kfarkela, the IDF said on Thursday morning.

In central Gaza, IDF troops identified the armed terrorist cell inside a building. They immediately targeted the structure with a fighter jet and an IAF aircraft, resulting in both the cell's elimination and the destruction of the terrorist infrastructure.

While in Southern Lebanon, IAF fighter jets struck both Hezbollah launch posts and other terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Khiam and Kfarkela.

Further IDF action in Gaza

Further IDF action in Gaza has occurred in the area of Al Amal in Khan Yunis, where IDF troops eliminated several terrorists and located weapons. IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip on April 4, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IDF also said they had struck terrorist buildings and eliminated further terrorists using tank fire in the area of Abasan al Jadida, where they are continuing to operate.

These attacks come following numerous launches that were identified crossing over from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Wednesday. The IDF stated that they had struck the sources of the fire afterward in retaliation.