IDF airstrikes across Gaza, Two Palestinians shot in West Bank

(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Two Palestinians tried to break into the Salem checkpoint in the Jenin area on Saturday night and were shot to death by IDF soldiers, according to Israeli media.

Later that night, IDF forces raided several checkpoints throughout the West Bank to arrest those wanted for security questioning. Among the centers are Kfar Kadum, Azun, Hable, Surif, and Dura in the south of the Hebron mountain.

