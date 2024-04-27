IDF airstrikes across Gaza, Two Palestinians shot in West Bank
IDF strikes in Khan Yunis, Rafah and Nuseirat • Two Palestinians shot dead after trying to break through West Bank checkpoint
Two Palestinians tried to break into the Salem checkpoint in the Jenin area on Saturday night and were shot to death by IDF soldiers, according to Israeli media.
Later that night, IDF forces raided several checkpoints throughout the West Bank to arrest those wanted for security questioning. Among the centers are Kfar Kadum, Azun, Hable, Surif, and Dura in the south of the Hebron mountain.
IDF strikes Khan Yunis, Rafah and Nuseirat
Early on Saturday, the IDF carried out airstrikes in the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas, Walla reported.
Palestinian media reported that there were wounded and those killed in the strikes. The Air Force also struck in the area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian media also reported deaths there.
Important facts
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says