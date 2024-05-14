PA secretly asked to play minor role in Gaza, IDF intercepts UAV
US denies it withheld information about Hamas leaders' whereabouts • Biden official claims Israel unlikely to claim a full victory
Top Biden official doubts Israel can achieve 'total victory' in Gaza
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said "I don't think we believe that that is likely or possible and that this looks a lot like situations that we found ourselves in after 9/11..."
The Biden administration does not see it likely or possible that Israel will achieve "total victory" in defeating Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Monday.
While US officials have urged Israel to help devise a clear plan for the governance post-war Gaza, Campbell's comments are the clearest to date from a top US official effectively admitting that Israel's current military strategy won't bring the result that it is aiming for.
"In some respects, we are struggling over what the theory of victory is," Campbell said at a NATO Youth Summit in Miami. "Sometimes when we listen closely to Israeli leaders, they talk about mostly the idea of....a sweeping victory on the battlefield, total victory," he said.Go to the full article >>
‘There is so much suffering on both sides’, says mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Mother of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg Polin urged the US for further involvement in hostage negotiations. She also spoke about the suffering on both sides of the conflict.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of the hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, urged the US to show a more active involvement in the hostage negotiations in a Fox News interview on Sunday.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of the hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, has become one of the most recognizable faces in the United States amidst the hostage crisis.
Her son Hersh, 23, was born in California and moved to Israel, where he was kidnapped from a Nova Music Festival.
On Sunday she interviewed at the American Fox News network, calling on the United States to show more active involvement in negotiations.Go to the full article >>
Biden administration denies holding intel on Hamas leaders' locations
The United States has denied withholding information to leverage against Israel and force it to cancel operations in Rafah.
While the White House recently leveraged intelligence information in hopes of stalling an IDF operation in Rafah, it has now begun denying withholding information from its ally, the New York Post reported on Monday.
The initial report that the US attempted to leverage information came from four anonymous sources speaking to the Washington Post.
According to the Post, the information offered by the US includes details regarding the whereabouts of Hamas leaders and the terror group's tunnels.Go to the full article >>
Israel secretly asked Palestinian Authority run Rafah crossing undercover- report
Four officials from the PA, Israel and the United States told Axios that Israel made the request as Egypt threatened to disallow the transport of aid unless Israel withdrew from Rafah
Israel unofficially asked that the Palestinian Authority run the Rafah crossing in Gaza, four senior officials from Israel, the United States and the Palestinian Authority told Axios in a report published on Monday night.
The proposal, if true, would be the first invitation Israel has extended to the Palestinian Authority to join or facilitate issues relating to the war, according to Axios.
Egypt has reportedly halted sending aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing and has promised to continue delaying aid until Israeli forces withdraw from the Palestinian side of Rafah. Given the repeated warning from the United Nations and other international bodies, the threat of withheld aid could place even more pressure on the precarious humanitarian situation in the enclave.Go to the full article >>
IDF successfully intercepts UAV, no damage or wounded reported
IDF jets successfully intercepted an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) en route to Israel, the IDF reported on Monday.
According to the report, the UAV heading to Israel from the east and was tracked by the IDF.Go to the full article >>
US successfully intercepts two Houthi UAVs and one missile
US battleship successfully intercepted two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and one missiled above the Red Sea, CENTCOM reported on Monday overnight.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 131 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says