Gaza aid port completed, Rockets and hostile aircraft in Nahariya
US moves forward with Gaza pier • Rockets fired at northern Israel
Netanyahu doubles down on Rafah, after Gallant, US critique
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on Thursday on the importance of a military campaign in Rafah, one day after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took him to task for failing to have a day-after plan, and warning of the consequences.
“The battle in Rafah is critical,” Netanyahu said, as he visited soldiers in the Bnei Netzarim military base, and focused on the importance of the IDF destroying the last remaining four Hamas battalions in the terror group’s last stronghold in Gaza.
“It is not only the remaining battalions there but their escape and supply pipelines. This battle, of which you are an integral part, is a battle that will decide many things in this campaign,” Netanyahu told the soldiers.
Netanyahu has faced criticism, both domestic and international, for his push to enter Rafah, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating on Thursday that the Biden administration has been clear in its opposition to “a potential major military operation and Rafah.”
But, she noted that Israel assured the White House that its military activity in Rafah was limited and targeted.
She stressed that while the US supported Israel’s stance that Hamas could not remain in Gaza, she appeared to back Gallant in his position, in stating that the White House has “underscored the importance of having a clear and concrete plan for the day after the conflict in Gaza.”
Arab league voices opposition to war at Manama
In Manama, Bahrain, the Arab League met on Thursday to voice its opposition not just to the Rafah operation, but to the war itself, and to call for an immediate ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave. It stressed the need for a two-state resolution to the conflict, one based on the pre-1967 lines.
It also called for “the deployment of United Nations international protection and peacekeeping forces in the occupied Palestinian territory until the two-state solution is implemented.”
US Deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the focus has been on ending the conflict. The US, he said, has been focused on talks with Arab partners about playing a constructive role in Gaza when conditions allow.
Additional security forces “could compliment” Israeli military efforts in Gaza, he stressed.
Sirens sound in Northern Israel
Sirens sounded in Northern Israel for rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion in the area around Nahariya, Rosh HaNikra, and Manot.
Pentagon faces concern over aid worker safety as temporary pier nears full operational capacity
The IDF has given the US military assurances it will provide security to US forces operating on the temporary floating causeway.
The Pentagon said US Central Command successfully anchored the temporary Trident pier to the beach in Gaza on Thursday with assistance from Israel Defense Forces engineers who received mission-specific training from US Army engineers in Israel.
In the coming days, aid will be offloaded from ships at a floating roll-on-roll-off distribution facility, ferried to the Trident pier and will then be driven to shore in Gaza where USAID and the UN will handle distribution, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters during a news briefing Thursday afternoon.
"For weeks, we have been working side-by-side with the USAID team, the Cypriots, the Israelis and the United Nations to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza," Singh said. "Today, we have hundreds of tons of aid ready for delivery and 1000s of tons of aid in the pipeline.
Once ships are able to get to the pier and transport aid onto the pier the delivery will happen quickly, according to Singh, with an initial 90 trucks of aid driving to shore per day eventually ramping up to 150 trucks per day.
Singh said the trucks will be able to reach the populations that need it most, including Northern Gaza.
A timeline for the temporary pier has yet to be addressed other than plans to operate throughout the summer.
Pentagon confident in capabilities of pier and flow of aid
The Pentagon is confident aid will flow into Gaza without any stoppage from Israel.
Deconfliction cells have been set up in both Israel and Cyprus to ensure that the US, IDF, NGO partners and the UN are all in communication with one another to ensure the aid is delivered safely.
Reporters pressed Singh to ensure that Israel won't attack the aid convoys leaving the marshalling area.
"We should not see, and we don't want to see, what has happened previously," Singh said in reference to Israeli attacks on aid workers. "We want to be able to see humanitarian aid reach those who need it most in the most efficient manner possible."
Singh emphasized the amount of aid trucks coming off the pier will not be the same amount as what can come from the land crossings.
"We have to see those land routes open," Singh said. "The quickest way to get aid in, whether it be the north or anywhere else in Gaza, is going to be through those land routes. This is just meant to be an additive measure."
