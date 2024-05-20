Search for Raisi continues, Houthis fire at ships in Red Sea
US calls on Hamas to free hostages • Sullivan visits Israel
'We are at a dead end,' says former head of IDF Prisoners and Missing Persons Department Avi Kalo
Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, ex-Head of Prisoners and Missing Persons Department, discussed IDF efforts to retrieve hostages, emphasizing strategic challenges and the need for a ceasefire.
Lt. Col. (Res.) Avi Kalo, former head of the Prisoners and Missing Persons Division at the military’s Intelligence Unit, shared his perspective on the operation to recover the bodies of four hostages and the continued efforts of the IDF to free the hostages on Sunday with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on Radio 103FM.
"Locating the bodies of four hostages demonstrated very high intelligence capabilities and the fact that we have a certain operational foothold on the ground. We cannot pin our hopes on the operational foothold being the one to bring all the hostages back home," Kalo said at the beginning of his interview.Go to the full article >>
Houthis launch ballistic missile at ships in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
Houthis launched a ballistic missile at ships in the Gulf of Aden in the Red Sea, the US military reported on Monday overnight.
No injuries or damage to vessels were reported.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 129 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says