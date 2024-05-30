IDF finds 20 tunnels crossing into Egypt, strikes reported in Syria
Preliminary UNRWA bill passes in Knesset • Two wounded in West Bank ramming attack
Hamas denies patients treatment, Gazans don't support them, foreign volunteer doctor reveals
Dr. Baxtiyar Baram, who volunteered in northern Gaza says only 10% of people back Hamas, but the group continues to have control.
Hamas terrorists fire at Jewish community in Bat Hefer, near Tulkarm
This is the second shooting in Bat Hefer in two days, evoking a response from the head of regional council calling for preventative measures to be put in place.
The IDF confirmed that Hamas-affiliated terrorists shot at the community in Bat Hefer, making it the second shooting incident of its kind in the past few days.
Knesset passes preliminary bill designating UNRWA terrorist organization
The same bill, which comes in light of evidence suggesting UNRWA employees' links to Hamas, will abolish the immunities and privileges gifted to UNRWA employees.
MK Yulia Malinovsky's bill to designate UNRWA a terrorist organization passed a preliminary reading with a 42-6 majority in the Knesset on Wednesday. The bill will abolish UNRWA employees' immunities and privileges.
Two soldiers wounded as IDF locates 20 tunnels near to Egypt-Philadelphi corridor
Two soldiers were seriously wounded in battles in northern and southern Gaza. Israel now controls the Philadelphi Corridor, aiming to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities.
Israel attacks Syria's central region and Baniyas city, Syrian state media says
Syrian state media reported earlier on Wednesday that the country's air defenses had intercepted "hostile targets" over Homs, without giving further details.
IDF: Ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus, two wounded
The four stages of Hamas’s psychological warfare
Recent propaganda videos featuring Israeli hostages, including Sasha Trupanov, and false claims of abducted soldiers, underscore a brutal strategy to attack Israel through fear and manipulation.
Weapons experts tell Washington Post Rafah fire likely caused by deadly US-made bomb
IDF: Hundreds of millions of shekels were stolen by Hamas from bank branches Gaza
IDF spokesman in Arabic, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee revealed a document by written by a senior Hamas official, showing that the organization's terrorists broke into Bank of Palestine branches in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says