IDF finds 20 tunnels crossing into Egypt, strikes reported in Syria

Preliminary UNRWA bill passes in Knesset • Two wounded in West Bank ramming attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024
Hamas denies patients treatment, Gazans don't support them, foreign volunteer doctor reveals

Dr. Baxtiyar Baram, who volunteered in northern Gaza says only 10% of people back Hamas, but the group continues to have control.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
A views shows a room in the damaged Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 2, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)
A views shows a room in the damaged Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City April 2, 2024.
A volunteer doctor reveals that not only does Hamas continue to exploit hospitals but it also has a “VIP” section in one hospital where it only allows certain patients, apparently those with connections, to get treatments.

Hamas terrorists fire at Jewish community in Bat Hefer, near Tulkarm

This is the second shooting in Bat Hefer in two days, evoking a response from the head of regional council calling for preventative measures to be put in place.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024
The IDF confirmed that Hamas-affiliated terrorists shot at the community in Bat Hefer, making it the second shooting incident of its kind in the past few days.

 

Knesset passes preliminary bill designating UNRWA terrorist organization

The same bill, which comes in light of evidence suggesting UNRWA employees' links to Hamas, will abolish the immunities and privileges gifted to UNRWA employees.

By MATHILDA HELLER
A Palestinian man waits outside of the UNRWA headquarters building in Gaza City on April 6, 2013. (photo credit: Wissam Nassar/Flash90.)
A Palestinian man waits outside of the UNRWA headquarters building in Gaza City on April 6, 2013.
MK Yulia Malinovsky's bill to designate UNRWA a terrorist organization passed a preliminary reading with a 42-6 majority in the Knesset on Wednesday. The bill will abolish UNRWA employees' immunities and privileges.

If the bill passes a final reading, it will mean that the Anti-Terrorism Law will also apply to UNRWA. Israel will subsequently cease all ties with the agency, and the organization's assets in Israeli territory will be closed.

Two soldiers wounded as IDF locates 20 tunnels near to Egypt-Philadelphi corridor

Two soldiers were seriously wounded in battles in northern and southern Gaza. Israel now controls the Philadelphi Corridor, aiming to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Entrance of the 200 meter-long tunnel shaft in an agricultural area in the Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Entrance of the 200 meter-long tunnel shaft in an agricultural area in the Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024.
The military said on Wednesday that it now had full operational control of the Philadelphi Corridor. In addition, troops found 20 tunnels in the area which crossed into Egypt. 

Israel attacks Syria's central region and Baniyas city, Syrian state media says

Syrian state media reported earlier on Wednesday that the country's air defenses had intercepted "hostile targets" over Homs, without giving further details.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An ambulance is parked outside the Iranian embassy after a suspected Israeli strike on Monday on Iran's consulate, which Iran said had killed seven military personnel Damascus, Syria April 2, 2024. (photo credit: FIRAS MAKDESI/REUTERS)
An ambulance is parked outside the Iranian embassy after a suspected Israeli strike on Monday on Iran's consulate, which Iran said had killed seven military personnel Damascus, Syria April 2, 2024.
Strikes were reported in the central region of Syria and the city of Banyas on Wednesday. 

IDF: Ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus, two wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
A ramming attack in the area adjacent to Nablus was reported on Wednesday, the IDF said.

The four stages of Hamas’s psychological warfare

Recent propaganda videos featuring Israeli hostages, including Sasha Trupanov, and false claims of abducted soldiers, underscore a brutal strategy to attack Israel through fear and manipulation.

By VERONICA NEIFAKH/THE MEDIA LINE
Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Hamas take part in a military parade to mark the anniversary of the 2014 war with Israel, near the border in the central Gaza Strip, July 19, 2023.
Since the beginning of October, Hamas has used media to commit psychological attacks.

Weapons experts tell Washington Post Rafah fire likely caused by deadly US-made bomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
Experts told The Washington Post that a US-made SDB GBU-39, a 250-pound small-diameter precision munition was likely used in the Rafah strike.

IDF: Hundreds of millions of shekels were stolen by Hamas from bank branches Gaza

IDF spokesman in Arabic, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee revealed a document by written by a senior Hamas official, showing that the organization's terrorists broke into Bank of Palestine branches in Gaza.

By AMIR BOHBOT
New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)
New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021.
IDF spokesman in Arabic, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee, revealed on Wednesday that Hamas stole NIS hundreds of millions from Gaza banks.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 125 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says