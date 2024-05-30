IDF finds 20 tunnels crossing into Egypt, strikes reported in Syria

A Palestinian man waits outside of the UNRWA headquarters building in Gaza City on April 6, 2013. (photo credit: Wissam Nassar/Flash90.)

MK Yulia Malinovsky's bill to designate UNRWA a terrorist organization passed a preliminary reading with a 42-6 majority in the Knesset on Wednesday. The bill will abolish UNRWA employees' immunities and privileges.

If the bill passes a final reading, it will mean that the Anti-Terrorism Law will also apply to UNRWA. Israel will subsequently cease all ties with the agency, and the organization's assets in Israeli territory will be closed.