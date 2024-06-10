Palestinian media claims IDF operating in Rafah, Gantz leaves government
Rocket sirens sound overnight • Netanyahu to meet with Blinken
Palestinian report: Intensive shelling in Rafah, attack in Deir al-Balah
The IDF intensively attacked two areas in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, according to Palestinian reports on local news outlets.
One attack targeted an area east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and the second was intense artillery shelling hit the Urayba area, north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Al Jazeera rejects accusations hostage captor was a journalist on their platform
Al Jazeera, early Monday morning, denied accusations that it employed Abdullah Al-Jamal; who held the recently freed Israeli hostages captives.
"The X account of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and some Israeli websites, quoted the name of a Palestinian journalist from Gaza called Abdullah Al-Jamal and claimed that he works with #AlJazeera, and that his name was linked to what happened in the Israeli army's liberation of four prisoners in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday," Al Jazeera wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Al Jazeera Media Network confirms that Abdullah Al-Jamal has never worked with the Network, but had contributed to an Op-ed in 2019 and that these allegations are completely unfounded.
"The Network also stresses that these allegations are a continuation of the process of slander and misinformation aimed at harming Al Jazeera's reputation, professionalism, and independence.
"It calls for accuracy before publishing any of these allegations, the repetition of which has become ridiculous.
Al Jazeera Media Network reserves all its legal rights to refute all these allegations."

Blinken to meet with Netanyahu Monday evening in Jerusalem
US Secretary of State Blinken will meet Prime Minister Netanyahu at 6:00 PM at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Monday.
At 8:30 PM, he will meet Defense Minister Gantz in Tel Aviv. This is according to the official schedule published by the US State Department.
Blinken will arrive in Israel after a meeting with Egyptian President el-Sisi in Cairo.
After passing evacuees budget, MK asserts: 'Responsibility to return north residents on us'
Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf from the Otzma Yehudit party, updated on his X, formerly Twitter, that funds were transferred for immediate aid for displaced residents from the north.
Following a visit to the Metula Local Council, Wasserlauf wrote, "We allocated an immediate assistance budget of several hundred thousand shekels for the purchase of emergency equipment and supplies for residents staying in hotels and rentals."
He further wrote, "I remind you, the responsibility to return them safely to their homes lies with us. The responsibility to address all their needs until their return home is also on us," and promised, "I will do everything in my power to be an address for them for practical solutions and to remove bureaucratic obstacles."Go to the full article >>
IDF continues to prepare for conflict on northern fronts amid escalating tensions
The IDF intensifies soldier readiness, including Brigade 36's artillery unit preparedness for potential Lebanon conflict. Gaza remains a priority, but tensions rise along the northern border.
The IDF continued its effort to prepare its soldiers to defend the country, with two units about to complete their training.
The IDF stated both brigades participated in Gaza fighting. A senior IDF official said, “The soldiers and units arrive with high combat readiness and capability due to their experience gained in Gaza combat.”
According to a military source, the artillery corps of Brigade 36 completed its preparation for war in Lebanon. "We are essentially part of Artillery Brigade 282, expected to support Brigade 36 if there's a flare-up in the northern sector. We are tasked with providing fire support, whether it's aerial, or artillery, to ensure the operation runs smoothly for our forces," said the Battalion Commander of the artillery center.
IDF operates in central Gaza Strip - report
IDF reportedly attacked the eastern part of the El-Bureij in central Gaza Strip, with residents claiming they felt "an earthquake-like tremor," the Palestinian news agency "Shehab" reported on Sunday night.
The IDF changes instructions in several locations in Gaza border communities
The IDF said on Sunday that in accordance with the assessment of the situation, the commander of the Southern Command signed an order to change the policy of the closed military area in several areas in the Gaza Strip and in agricultural areas.
As part of the change of the closed areas, the area near Kibbutz Gebraam will be opened and the citizens will be allowed to come to the place. The area near Moshav Shokeda will be closed and access to it without prior arrangement is prohibited.Go to the full article >>
'He knows its over for him,' states Lianne Pollak-David concerning Netanyahu's political problems
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces political turmoil, war with Hamas, threats from Hezbollah, and potential international arrest amid declining popularity and coalition challenges.
This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to reign in a cabinet minister who threatened to change the status quo in a holy site in Jerusalem, threaten a “powerful” response against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and continue to manage the war on the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza - all while facing the realistic possibility of an international arrest warrant being issued against him and other Israeli officials on allegations of war crimes and deliberating a possible cease-fire deal that he would see the release of the remaining more than 120 Israeli hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, a deadline given to him by his moderate coalition partners, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, is coming up and, if materialized, could signal the beginning of the end of his government, even though he continues to rely on the far-right elements of his coalition to ensure his political survival - a reliance that has also put him and Israel at odds with the United States and much of the international community. Netanyahu also faces charges of corruption in Jerusalem’s district court, and his defense is set to begin next month with his testimony. And his coalition is confronted by a major ongoing debate on a contentious exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews from otherwise compulsory military service.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says