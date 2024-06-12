Senior Hezbollah commander eliminated, Hamas demands IDF leave Rafah
Hamas rejects ceasefire-hostage agreement • War reaches 250th day
US military says it destroyed 2 missile launchers in Houthi-held area of Yemen
The US military said on Tuesday that its forces had destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
US Central Command said on the social media site X that the missile launchers "presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and to merchant vessels transiting the region."
Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
News reports have put at eight the number of hostages holding Russian passports, including three who were released.
Russia's Human Rights Commissioner said on Tuesday she had issued a fresh appeal to senior UN and other officials to take action to secure the release of Russian nationals still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Tatyana Moskalkova, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said she had launched the appeal after meeting in Moscow with relatives of those still being held.
"In one conversation, one of the mothers told me details of the situation of those being held," she wrote.
News reports have put at eight the number of hostages holding Russian passports, including three who were released.
Hamas demands a full Israeli withdrawal from the Rafah crossing, no permanent ceasefire
Hamas clarified that they would not accept any deal that did not include a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
In Hamas's response to the Israeli outline for the hostage deal, they demanded, among other things, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, according to Al Jazeera.
Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Al Jazeera that they were ready to "deal positively to arrive at an agreement," and their main goal was to stop Israeli operations in Gaza.
Qatar and Egypt Announce that they have Received a response from Hamas and the Palestinian Factions regarding the Truce Proposal #MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/8hpBTERyJK— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 11, 2024

IDF eliminates suspect approaching Gaza border fence with drone
The IDF announced on Tuesday night that it had eliminated a suspect approaching the Gaza border fence using an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).
The suspect was approximately 100 meters from a section of the border fence close to a nearby town.
The IDF told KAN, that it had decided to act in order to minimize the risk to border communities.
Senior Hezbollah commander eliminated in alleged Israeli airstrike
The anonymous sources said the commander's role in Hezbollah was as significant as that of Wissam Tawil, a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike in January.
An alleged Israeli strike on the village of Jouya in southern Lebanon late Tuesday killed at least four people, including a senior field commander in the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, three security sources told Reuters.
He was identified by the sources as the group's commander for the central region of the southern border strip, comprising some of the towns hardest hit in the last eight months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel, Hamas, Sudan rivals added to UN list for killing children
The UN said Israel's armed and security forces were responsible for killing 206 children. The UN verified 136 violations against Israeli children, attributing 116 to Hamas.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday named and shamed Israel's armed and security forces, Palestinian terrorists Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and Sudan's warring parties for killing and maiming children in 2023, adding them to an annual global list of offenders for violations against children.
In a report to the UN Security Council - seen by Reuters - Guterres also called out the armed forces of Israel and Sudan for attacking schools and hospitals and Hamas and Islamic Jihad for abducting children.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who have been fighting the Sudanese armed forces since April last year, was also named for recruiting and using children, committing rape and other sexual violence and attacking schools and hospitals.
Senior Israeli official: Hamas rejected the outline of the hostage deal
Israel received the response of Hamas from the mediators Tuesday evening, which rejected in its response the outline of the deal for the release of the hostages presented by President Biden, according to Israeli media.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says