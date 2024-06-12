Senior Hezbollah commander eliminated, Hamas demands IDF leave Rafah

Andrey Kozlov, a rescued hostage seen at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on June 8, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Russia's Human Rights Commissioner said on Tuesday she had issued a fresh appeal to senior UN and other officials to take action to secure the release of Russian nationals still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tatyana Moskalkova, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said she had launched the appeal after meeting in Moscow with relatives of those still being held.

"In one conversation, one of the mothers told me details of the situation of those being held," she wrote.

News reports have put at eight the number of hostages holding Russian passports, including three who were released.